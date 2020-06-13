Two men arrested for burglarizing and vandalizing church van

JUNE 10, 2020 – Two Murfreesboro men led police on a foot chase and were later arrested for breaking into and vandalizing a church van Tuesday, June 8.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd., in reference to suspicious activity.

Once they arrived, they saw two men running from the area. After a brief foot chase, both men were taken into custody.

Twenty-year-old Skylar Miller (left) and 18-year-old Toby Bramlett (right) are facing theft from a motor vehicle, vandalism and evading arrest charges.

They are accused of pouring cleaning material inside the van and rolling paper towels around it.

Miller remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $19,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 19.

Bramlett was released on a $6,500 bond. He has a court hearing scheduled for September 29.

Murfreesboro murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

JUNE 11, 2020 – A fugitive from justice wanted in the 2019 Eagle Street murder of a Murfreesboro man has been arrested in Mississippi.

Thirty-year-old Delarrious Crawford, of Murfreesboro, was taken into custody in Moss Point, Mississippi Thursday morning, June 11, 2020. The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with Moss Point Police Department, arrested Crawford without incident.

Crawford faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Daicori Sunders. Sunders was shot multiple times and was found deceased in the 1300 block of Eagle Street June 21, 2019.

Crawford has been on the run for nearly a year and was added to both the Murfreesboro and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted lists.

A second suspect Quandre Knowles was earlier arrested in August 2019 on first-degree murder charges in Sunders’ death.

Crawford remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center in Pascagoula, Mississippi without bond and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

An adult and three juveniles arrested for shooting at Murfreesboro man

JUNE 11, 2020 – Three juveniles and an adult male are in custody after being arrested on a variety of charges, including shooting at a Murfreesboro man Friday, June 5.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the scene of a possible shooting in the 300 block of E. Castle Street last Friday. A 20-year-old man reported being shot at multiple times by a group of individuals. He escaped injury.

Officers later located the suspects’ vehicle on SE Broad Street.

Eighteen-year-old Jamarious Drish, along with three 17-year-old teenagers, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, conspiracy to commit, concealing stolen property, and simple drug possession. A gun used in the crime was reported stolen.

Drish remains behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Session Court July 6.

The three teens were taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.