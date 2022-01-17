Kenneth Jackson, 41 Jeremy Ottinger, 42

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (January 14, 2021) – Two men are arrested as part of a multi-state crime spree, accused of breaking into cars at fitness centers, stealing credit cards and checkbooks, and then using them to make fraudulent purchases.

Kenneth Jackson, 41, of Atlanta, and Jeremy Ottinger, 42, of Nashville, were arrested at a Nashville motel with the help ofMetro Nashville Police Department on Jan. 11. Both are charged by Murfreesboro Police Department detectives with car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/atm card. Jackson also faces two counts of being a fugitive from justice. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Several cars were broken into at the Blueprint Fitness on W. College St. and the MAC on Jan. 10 in Murfreesboro. The victim’s credit cards were then used at Walgreens on Northfield Blvd. and the Speedway on Memorial Blvd.

On the morning of their arrest, the men are accused of breaking into cars at the BAC gym in Bowling Green, Kentucky stealing purses and wallets, and then making purchases from a nearby Speedway.

A third man was also arrested at the Nashville motel and faces similar charges in Bowling Green.

The men had 44 IDs of victims in eight states (TN, KY, GA, NC, SC, AL, WA, MI), and checkbooks, credit cards and social security cards of another 20 victims.

They are also accused of breaking into cars in Smyrna, Nashville, Cookeville, Lebanon, Springfield, White House,Bowling Green, and elsewhere. Jackson has outstanding warrants in South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia for similar crimes.

Jackson and Ottinger are in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond each. A hearing is scheduled for both men in Rutherford County General Session Court on Jan. 20.