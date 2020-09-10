Osama bin Laden’s niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11

September 6th 2020

Two-hundred and fourty-four years ago the resolve, courage, and wisdom of your Founding Fathers forever changed the course of history. For the first time, with the ratification of your Declaration of Independence, mankind was offered an unmatched societal ideal and dignified way of life. Human beings were recognized for what we truly are by nature: all created free and equal, endowed with inalienable rights which do not derive from any government, but from our Creator. With your Constitution, your Founders sealed these God given rights, and protected them by instituting a limited form of self governance along with a robust justice system. This combination keeps the promise of freedom for future generations alive and allows for human injustices to be rectified.

This, America, is what makes your nation exceptional. It is why you have stood as a beacon of democracy and hope for all subjugated peoples over the past two centuries. During some of our darkest hours, we remember how you fought for those who could not defend themselves from tyranny, at the cost of your own brave men. The world is forever in debt for your sacrifice, and we are grateful for the refuge you provide those who can flee persecution.

This, America, is your heritage and the reason we still look to you as the champion of liberty to this day. Those currently fighting for their freedoms across the world value the plight of your brave Founding Fathers who forever linked the model to which we can hold our governments accountable. From the peaceful Hong Kong protesters who proudly brandish the American flag in the streets, to the Iranian students who refused to walk over a painted version of it on the ground of a Tehran university, people who live under oppressive regimes know first hand that being free has no price. And they know that America is the ultimate shelter for the downtrodden.

Watching the gratuitous violence, streets burn, buildings and statues defaced in America over these past months, I am heartbroken to see how an entire generation was successfully brainwashed into hating the very nation that has generated the most freedom, justice and equality anywhere in the world. I am also highly distressed by the blatant erosion at various levels of your most basic individual rights and freedoms as guaranteed by your Bill of Rights, from arbitrary censorship of speech to unlawful, politically motivated abuses of justice. America, this is why I feel compelled to address you. Though I am an unlikely messenger at first glance, rest assured that the name that I carry is antithetical to the values I hold, and that my heart is in the right place: with you. The level of urgency coupled with the available platform granted by my circumstance bound me to speak up and warn you before it’s too late.

NYPost photo