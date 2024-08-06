MyKayla Skinner, the celebrated Olympic medalist, is embarking on a new and exciting journey—motherhood! The 26-year-old gymnast and her husband, Jonas Harmer, recently announced they are expecting their first child together. The joyous news was shared on Instagram, where Skinner expressed their overwhelming excitement about becoming parents.

The Announcement

“Surprise!!! 🥳 We’ve been keeping the biggest secret and can’t believe we are going to be parents!” the retired gymnast joyfully revealed. “We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn’t be more blessed… Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023 🤍.”

MyKayla Skinner’s Remarkable Career

Skinner’s journey in gymnastics began at the tender age of 5, and she launched her elite career by 11. Her dedication and hard work culminated in an impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she earned a silver medal on vault. Reflecting on her Olympic experience, Skinner expressed her hope to one day share her stories with her children, highlighting the pride she felt in competing on such a prestigious platform.

“I’m so excited. I hope I can be that mom—that cool mom,” she said. “Competing at the Olympic Games and performing at my best is something that will last with me forever. It’ll be amazing to tell my kids that I went to the Olympics.”

Life Beyond Gymnastics

Since retiring from gymnastics, Skinner has been looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. “There’s obviously a lot of opportunities that I think are going to be opening up now, which is super cool,” she noted. “We’ll just kind of see where life takes me.”

A Love Story: MyKayla Skinner and Jonas Harmer

Skinner and Harmer’s love story began during their college days in Utah. The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in October 2019. They tied the knot a month later at the Gilbert Arizona Temple, celebrating their union with a honeymoon in Thailand. Skinner shared their joy on Instagram, captioning a post, “He’s still just as cute on the other side of the world!💕”

Highlights of Their Journey Together

August 2018: The couple posed by Cinderella’s castle during a trip to Disney, capturing a magical moment.

November 2020: They welcomed a new kitten into their home, with Harmer humorously announcing, “It’s a girl!” on Instagram.

June 2021: Harmer expressed his unwavering support for Skinner ahead of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials, showcasing their strong bond.

September 2021: They celebrated purchasing a new house together, marking another milestone in their journey.

March 2022: Skinner shared photos from a trip to Texas, expressing her love for Harmer with the caption, “No one else I would rather spend life with than you❤️‍🔥.”

The Road to Parenthood

The couple’s excitement about becoming parents was palpable when they announced their pregnancy in March 2023. “Surprise!!! 🥳 We have been keeping the biggest secret and can’t believe we are going to be parents! We are so excited for this new chapter and couldn’t be more blessed,” they wrote on Instagram. “Newest member of the family baby Harmer coming September 2023 🤍.”

Facing Criticism and Moving Forward

Despite their happiness, not all has been smooth sailing. In a May 2023 episode of their “Agree to Disagree” podcast, Harmer made comments that sparked backlash. He claimed Skinner had it “easy” because he managed their finances and household while she “just cook[s] up a cute little baby.” Fans were quick to defend Skinner, criticizing Harmer’s remarks. Skinner laughed off the comments but clarified, “I clean. I take care of the house, in a way.”

Conclusion

MyKayla Skinner and Jonas Harmer’s journey from college sweethearts to expecting parents is a testament to their love and resilience. As they prepare to welcome their first child, they continue to navigate life’s ups and downs together, looking forward to the new chapter that awaits them.

