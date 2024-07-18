The culinary world and the Portland community mourn the loss of renowned chef Naomi Pomeroy, who tragically passed away over the weekend due to an accidental drowning in the Willamette River in Corvallis, Oregon. At 49 years old, Pomeroy leaves behind her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, a fellow restaurateur, and their daughter, August, born in 2004. The incident occurred while Pomeroy was tubing with her husband and a friend when she was pulled into the currents.

Naomi Pomeroy’s Rise to Culinary Stardom

Naomi Pomeroy, an esteemed, self-taught chef, emerged as a significant figure in Portland’s fine-dining scene in the mid-2000s. In 2009, she was named one of the best new chefs by Food & Wine Magazine. Pomeroy began her culinary journey in 2002 alongside her first husband, Michael Hebb.

Together, they hosted underground dinner parties in their home, a precursor to the pop-up restaurant craze. However, their partnership ended both professionally and personally in 2006, leaving Pomeroy to rebuild her career and life with her daughter.

Achievements and Contributions

Pomeroy’s accolades include winning the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northwest in 2014. Her recognition extended to appearances on various food competition shows, including Iron Chef, Top Chef, and Bobby Flay’s Bobby’s Triple Threat. She participated in and judged these shows, gaining widespread acclaim, particularly for her performance on the third season of Top Chef Masters in 2011.

Despite closing her renowned restaurant Beast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pomeroy continued to influence the culinary scene. She co-owned Expatriate, a bar and restaurant, with her husband Kyle Linden Webster. In May, she opened Cornet Custard, a frozen custard shop. Pomeroy was also hosting a series of summer communal dinners called Garden Party, featuring a $95 menu crafted from produce grown in her garden. The last of these dinners took place the night before her untimely death.

The Tragic Incident

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Pomeroy was pulled under the water due to the entanglement of her paddleboard leash on an exposed snag. Despite efforts by the local fire department to rescue her companions, they could not save Naomi. Authorities used sonar, underwater cameras, and drones to search the area but were hindered by heavy debris.

Tributes and Remembrances

Tributes have poured in from across the culinary world and beyond. Gary Okazaki, a regular at Beast, described Pomeroy as a “rock star chef” whose influence on Portland’s culinary history is undeniable. Congressman Earl Blumenauer, who collaborated with Pomeroy during the COVID-19 pandemic, praised her as an amazing human being and a fabulous chef whose impact went far beyond Portland.

Naomi Pomeroy’s legacy as a culinary icon and beloved community figure will be remembered and cherished by many. Her influence on the Portland food scene and her inspiring journey from self-taught chef to award-winning restaurateur serve as a testament to her passion, talent, and resilience.

