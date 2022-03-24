Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Andre Campbell, 53, of Weakley Lane was reported missing Tuesday after he didn’t return home Sunday, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather.

Neighbors last saw Campbell walking about 9:30 a.m. Sunday toward the closed Campbell Road Boat Ramp. He did not wear a shirt but wore shorts.

“He has not taken his medications lately,” Wrather said. “He does not have his cell phones or keys.”

People who have information about Campbell are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-898-7770 or leave a message for Wrather at 615-904-3093.