BY WGNS Murfreesboro, TN – Author and speaker Carol B. Ghattas announces the release of her latest book, When Doors Close: Changing Course in Missions Without Losing Your Way, published by Xulon Press.

In When Doors Close, Carol Ghattas does us a wonderful service of looking at the blessings of closed doors,” write authors Nik and Ruth Ripken. “She honestly shares her story and experiences, and then draws us to reflect using penetrating questions that help us think through each part of the journey.”

Drawing from her thirty-plus years of experience in missions, Ghattas leads cross-cultural workers and others in ministry through a variety of doors one can face in service. Addressing each potential obstacle, she gives insight on how to face them with grace, confidence, and ultimately with trust in the sovereignty of God.

When Doors Close is a book for those thinking about missions, already on the journey, or reflecting on ministry from the other side of a closed door. It is a valuable resource as well for churches, sending organizations, and families. With questions included for each topic, When Doors Close can be used for both individuals and groups.

Carol Ghattas knows the effects sudden change can bring to life and ministry. Her cross-cultural experience is not confined to one region, country, or people group, as Ghattas has worked among Laotians, West Africans, and Arabs. She has lived what she writes, reflected in this book as well as her blog, non-fiction work, and novels, which she wrote under the pen name Um Daoud. Ghattas is a sought-after speaker on Islam, missions, and other topics.

Connect with her for speaking engagements through her website, lifeinexile.net. When Doors Close is available at xulonpress.com or other online book distributors.