Veteran detention Sgt. Curtis Little was promoted to captain by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson Tuesday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Little has served at the detention center for almost 30 years. He previously worked as a supervisor on the evening shift.

He will serve as second-in-command at the detention center.

Henderson, who became detention chief in November, said he wanted a captain familiar with the history and culture of the detention center and the ability to lead the deputies.

“Capt. Little epitomized all of those qualities,” Henderson said. “He’s just a natural leader and people follow him. He has sound decision-making and knows the facility.”

Little said his major priorities are to fill vacant positions in the adult detention center.

“We are working on recruiting and retaining deputies,” Little said.

Sgt. Curtis Little, center, was promoted to captain at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center by Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson, left, and Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Little has almost 30 years of experience at the detention center.