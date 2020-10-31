COMMENTARY:

October’s Surprise Part Two and Counting

tennesseestar.com, by Julie Strauss Levin

It is hard to keep up with the Biden Family Scandal (yes, it’s worthy of a title) because more information unfolds daily. Joe Biden is counting the hours, no minutes, until this election is over. For every moment that passes and the Democrat media, in lock step with Democrat Big Tech, censors, Joe is hoping few will learn that the Biden family got millions of dollars from foreign entities and even foreign governments by using Joe’s position as Vice President of the United States.

Put another way: The Biden family used, exploited and abused the Office of the Vice Presidency to enrich the Biden family by millions and millions of dollars. Biden ducks and denies, but all the hair-splitting in the world and all of the carefully crafted wording by his campaign spinners and surrogates doesn’t negate that.

Here is a brief synopsis. Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, reportedly abandoned his laptop with about 40,000 emails on it. These emails show that the Biden family made millions of dollars from deals with foreign entities (think China, Russia and the Ukraine for starters), beginning when Joe was Vice President. (We won’t get into potential activity during his 35 plus Senate years). The FBI has verified that these are Hunter’s emails, as has Congressman Jim Jordan.

Add to that, separate and corroborating emails and texts provided by Tony Bobulinski, ex-CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, an entity run by Biden family members in partnership with a now defunct, bankrupt Chinese energy company. Mr. Bobulinski has come forward to turn over to the FBI and the Senate three cell phones bursting with information concerning the Biden Family business deals, including involvement by Joe Biden himself.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee already issued an 87-page interim report last month, revealing details about the web of business deals and the millions of dollars flowing from foreign countries to Biden coffers. Committee chairman Senator Johnson put it succinctly when he recently said:

When [Joe Biden] said in the tail end of 2019 that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings, that was a lie. We know in testimony now from Amos Hochstein [top adviser to then-VP Biden on international energy affairs], who is the only people of [sic] we know of that actually spoke directly to the vice president about this glaring conflict of interests, the vice president then talked to Hunter, who then set up a meeting with Amos Hochstein to talk about this very subject.

We know that Hunter took a multi-hour plane trip over to China with his father, had a separate agenda, but, during that trip, then arranged for a handshake between one of his business partners, Jonathan Li, and the vice president. What was all that about?

So I have never believed that the vice president never talked to his son Hunter. He’s still lying to the American public. And the mainstream media has to ask far tougher questions.

Recall that son Hunter was awarded a paid position to sit on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma at a tune of $83,000 a month, despite having zero experience in or knowledge about the energy world. A coincidence that his VP father Joe had been placed in charge of America’s foreign policy decisions in the Ukraine during the Obama-Biden years? We think not. Suspicious that Burisma’s 2014 website featured a photo of VP Biden and Hunter’s business associate Devon Archer (now awaiting sentencing for unrelated securities fraud and conspiracy convictions), yet Biden has unequivocally denied knowing about his son’s business deals? Highly suspicious.

It is also not only a coincidence but also suspicious that in late 2015 Burisma executive Pozharskyi sent an email to Hunter and Devon asking for the assistance of U.S. officials to provide positive PR about Burisma. “The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US [sic] policy-makers to Ukraine in November, aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support.” The purpose of that visit, according to the email, was to “close down for [sic] any cases/pursuits” against the head of Burisma in Ukraine.

It was certainly no coincidence that one month later, Blue Star Strategies, a Washington, DC public relations firm hired by Burisma, participated in a conference call with the White House regarding Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to the Ukraine and later provided notes of that conference call to Hunter. Thereafter, Joe went to the Ukraine and called upon the country’s prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, to be fired. Voila, Shokin was fired.

Joe Biden later assumed his tough guy stance when he recounted how Shokin came to be fired. Biden explained that he told the Ukraine president that the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in aid to the Ukraine if Shokin wasn’t fired. We know this is true because Joe said it on video and has yet to disavow his own statement. (Yes, we know Joe’s propensity to lie even when caught on videotape; think fracking, but I digress.)

Indeed, Biden bragged, “I’m leaving in six hours. If he’s [Shokin]not fired in six hours, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch, they fired him.” Biden also boasted that if the Ukraine president didn’t believe him, the president could go ahead and call Obama. There’s more about the Ukraine and the Biden family, but you get the drift.

