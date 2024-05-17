Nikki Garcia, the retired WWE star, enjoyed a heartwarming Easter celebration with her family in Napa Valley. At 40 years old, Nikki shared this special day with her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, 41, and their adorable 3-year-old son, Matteo. The festive event was beautifully documented in an Instagram post, showcasing their joyful holiday.

Nikki’s Easter Message

Nikki Garcia’s Easter post on Instagram captured the essence of family and gratitude. She shared a touching video of their Easter activities, accompanied by a heartfelt message. “Yesterday was filled with so much love and happiness!” she wrote, expressing her appreciation for the day. Nikki also shared a Bible quote, emphasizing her spiritual connection and gratitude. “Truly grateful to know so many amazing families here in Napa Valley! And to raise our kids together in God’s country and fields, or vineyards I should say. ☺️ My soul has never felt more home. 🤍🙏🏼,” she added, wishing everyone a Happy Easter and sending love and light.

A Fun-Filled Easter Day

The video Nikki posted, mostly filmed by herself, was a delightful compilation of the family’s Easter celebrations. Soundtracked by Chas and Dave’s “Easter Bonnet,” the video showed the trio engaging in various Easter activities. Artem and Matteo were seen taking a stroll in the rain, looking over a bridge together, and enjoying a table filled with holiday treats. Matteo, adorned in fluffy bunny ears, was seen with friends, holding an Easter cupcake, playing with toy chicks, and watching a life-size bunny on a fire truck.

Nikki Garcia’s Thankfulness

Nikki Garcia often expresses her gratitude for her family. On Valentine’s Day, she shared how thankful she is for Artem and Matteo. Her Instagram post read, “So thankful for my husband Artem Chigvintsev and our son Matteo. They bring so much joy and love into my life.”

Holiday Traditions

The Garcia family cherishes their holiday traditions. Nikki shared photos from their Christmas festivities, where they spent quality time with her twin sister Brie Garcia, Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan, and their children, Birdie Joe and Buddy Dessert. Nikki’s post celebrated the festive spirit, highlighting the joy of family gatherings.

Autumn Adventures

Nikki also enjoys autumn days with Matteo. She shared a post featuring smiley selfies with her son, showcasing Matteo’s big blue eyes. The post concluded with a photo of Matteo in an orange Henley and flannel, concentrating on a waffle. Nikki captioned it, “Harvest & Halloween fun with my baby boy 🥰🍂🎃🍂🍩.”

Twin Bond and Relationships

Nikki and Brie Garcia share a unique bond, even prioritizing each other over their husbands at times. Brie explained to Us Weekly, “The thing with twins is you have to mesh well with that significant other just to make it in life.” Nikki added, “The biggest thing is your twin is very protective over you, and they want the absolute best for you.”

The Garcia Twins’ Reality Show

Brie and Nikki Garcia’s close relationship inspired their reality show, “Twin Love,” on Prime Video. The show separates twins, allowing them to find love and grow individually before reuniting them. Nikki described the show as a unique journey of individual growth and love, something she and Brie have experienced personally.

Conclusion

Nikki Garcia’s life with her husband Artem Chigvintsev and their son Matteo is filled with love, gratitude, and joyous celebrations. From Easter festivities in Napa Valley to cherished holiday traditions, Nikki’s posts reflect the warmth and happiness of her family life. The Garcia twins continue to inspire with their unbreakable bond and their journey in “Twin Love.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nikki Garcia’s husband?

Nikki Garcia’s husband is Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer known for his appearances on “Dancing with the Stars.”

How old is Nikki Garcia’s son Matteo?

Matteo is 3 years old.

Where did Nikki Garcia celebrate Easter with her family?

Nikki Garcia celebrated Easter in Napa Valley with her family.

What is the name of the reality show featuring Nikki and Brie Garcia?

The reality show featuring Nikki and Brie Garcia is called “Twin Love.”

How do Nikki and Brie Garcia balance their relationship with their husbands?

Nikki and Brie Garcia work hard to ensure their husbands do not feel like third wheels. They have made significant efforts to balance their twin bond with their marriages.