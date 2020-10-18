Recognize What’s Really At Stake

“The Virus” Vaccine Foreshadows America’s Future

All America remembers President Trump’s assurances that any vaccine forthcoming from this recent virus “crisis” would be a a voluntary matter, for anyone to accept or reject. I won’t be taking the vaccine, come hell or highwater, but that’s just me. The evidence suggests that it is not going to be something beneficial to us, and that in fact, it will arrive to a point where it is used as a means of control over all society, and there is already a movement underway to eventually require everybody across the globe, including here in America, to take the vaccine; and, I would recommend avoiding taking it like it contained the plague.

Does anyone recall President Trump stating the “military would be used to distribute the vaccine in a very powerful way”?

A military panel was present at the WVC, and it discussed challenges and the strategies required to successfully handle them. People such as myself, those who might resist taking the vaccine, whether from religious reasons or concern over its safety, given its rushed schedule to production, were labeled extremists and Nazis.

But would our government really go so far as to force us to take the vaccine? The answer is yes, and there’s also a greater agenda underlying their involvement, once one considers the nanotechnology employed by Moderna.

This makes studies like the one Yale University did in July even more the worrisome, as its researchers looked at strategies using one’s trust in science, government paid financial incentives [rewards/ bribes] and even guilt and embarrassing non-compliant individuals into taking the vaccine. They were striving to move participants to persuade others to receive the vaccine, by using fear of being treated as a second class citizen and less than a desirable member of society, essentially attempting to create a successful propaganda program to prompt everybody to willing line up to be injected.

In June, one reporter from Wired set up a question for Bill Gates: “President Trump has made no secret of his desire to see a vaccine soon, ideally before the November elections. How worried are you, Bill, that the approval process is being hijacked by politics?” Gates responded: “Well that would be a tragedy, and any suggestion that … a politician helped create the vaccine or hasten it is a very dangerous thing.” But somehow, it does appear Gates or the reporter missed the irony of Gates reply. How is a private billionaire, such as Gates, doing the same thing any better?

What about the FDA? the CDC? America has already witnessed several sets of flawed information and science emanating from both agencies, from people people, such as Dr Fauci, who is as tight as a tick on a hound with the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom and Gates, who have politicized “the Virus” and the hoped for vaccine, to the point they have damaged the public’s confidence in anything they now say. Polls reveal a third of Americans will refuse to get vaccinated — intelligent folks, I’d say — and a majority of Americans believe a vaccine is being rushed.

At this point in time, with the fact that COVID-19 is, in fact, a non-threat for the most part, to the greatest majority of Americans, having an approximate 99.62% survival rate, the entire country should be up in arms and asking why are we still in a nationwide State of Emergency, with most of the states taking even more stringent measures than the federal government ever initially recommended? And just why is the Covid Vaccine still be rushed forward so swiftly? From all the current unfolding events and information, it would seem the answers are money and governmental and societal control.

Taking a closer look at the World Vaccine Congress, one notices that top executives from Janssen, Pfizer, Merck, Moderna, GSK and other pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers were in attendance, and one of the most sensitive topics centered on their intention to use messenger ribonucleic acid — mRNA technology — for the vaccine’s delivery. mRNA carries genetic instructions that act as blueprints for every cell to become a specific type of cell, in its final development stage, whatever that might create.

At the front of the pack, in the race to create this vaccine, one finds Moderna, founded by Derrick Rossi, in 2010, who accidentally discovered mRNA technology, which he explained as a way to “reprogram” the molecules that carry genetic instructions for the cell development in the human body, [and] all biological lifeforms. This represented a new way to produce any kind of a cell within a biological organism, radically changing the course of modern medicine and science, and as it was such a cutting edge technology, it attracted almost a half billion dollars in federal award monies to be directed at creating vaccines using this technology.

Over the years, this technology has expanded and led to more sophisticated implantable technologies and the creation of hydrogel and nanotechnology, advanced by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and its Biological Technologies Office, with the goal of gaining FDA approval, so consumers may soon get the sensors implanted to monitor any number of body functions, as its ultra-advanced design even allows it to interact with a wireless network, like 5G.

Profusa, Inc is the private company created using millions of dollars from Dr Fauci’s National Institute of Health and DARPA for the purpose of marketing this technology. In March 2020, Profusa made “the Virus” scene, when it announced an injectable biochip for detection of viral respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

There’s been an extreme shift in our government, and over the past decade, too many corrupt dealings have been the rule of the day, but for 2020, the primary focus has been on “the Virus” and Bill Gates has been pushed to the forefront as the face of those supposedly leading the charge against it, the one to “save the day” for America and the world.

However, whenever Gates isn’t spending billions of dollars on projects to develop a global surveillance system, geo-engineer blocking the sun’s rays, recycle feces into water [and actually expecting people to drink it] or have comic book artists paint him as a super-hero, he’s been spending billions on experimental vaccines and birth control technologies, up to and including a remote-controlled micro-chip implant.

That all may sound crazy, but it has actually already happened. These aren’t theories. They’re just the plain fact of the matter.

Why is any of this important one might wonder. It’s important to know who Gates is and what he intends, since most of those companies, researchers, scientists and corporate pharmaceutical heads involved in the current search for a COVID-19 vaccine are all directly tied to Gates, in one fashion or another.

President Trump’s main man behind “Operation Warp Speed” and the vaccine initiative is Dr Moncef Slauoi, the former head of pharma giant GlaxoSmithKine’s vaccine division, who had to quit the board of directors at Moderna to take the job, as he dumped over $10 million in Moderna stock, after it briefly skyrocketed in price following the announcement of promising early vaccine trial results. Currently he sits on several boards of companies involved in vaccine development and bioelectronics.

Unfortunately, this makes the President seem to be out of touch with the reality of what is transpiring under his nose, or he is actually advancing the agenda of Big Pharma for some inexplicable reason.

Dr Slauoi and GSK have a long twenty-seven year history of working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/trump-appoints-big-pharma-exec-connected-bill-gates-head-vaccine-developments/ on projects such as the development of anti-HIV compounds used as microbicides and a malaria vaccine, and they ultimately partnered with Gates on a $600 million malaria vaccine. Shortly after Slaoui took the helm at GSK, his predecessor, Tachi Yamada, joined the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noted by Derrick Broze on May 15th in The American Vagabond.

Look at Gates, a billionaire worth $106 billion, and supposedly the second wealthiest man on the planet. His wealth is greater than that of thirty-eight countries. And, with President Trump starting a year long process of removing the United States from the World Health Organization and halting U.S. funding for the WHO, in April 2020, Bill Gates is left as the WHO’s number one financial donor. This largesse gives Gates an undue and extraordinary influence over the WHO’s agenda.

And no one exactly saw the media jumping all over themselves to report the fact that this man also is the guy who government officials are running to — left and right — to promote everywhere they can, in the face of this situation. And the media was supposed to be our unofficial Fourth Branch of Government … right? The protection of who’s press freedom was protected in the First Amendment, spelled out in the Bill of Rights has been solidly undermined by billionaire philanthropies over the last century. Gates, through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been funding everything from our media outlets to journalism institutes around the globe for years, giving money over time to big names like ABC, NBC, National Public Radio, BBC, London Guardian, Al Jeezera, Univision Medium, the Atlantic, Financial Times, that’s just naming a few, and not to mention organizations like the Investigative Center for Reporting, or charitable organization outlets affiliated with major news organizations like BBC Media Action or the New York Times Media Cases Fund. The man, who once paid to have himself portrayed as a comic book super-hero, has also funded media companies, that then went on to create so-called “documentaries, that then depicted Gates in a positive light. See how that worked?

Gates recently told NBC that “a lot of people” will eventually need to take a second “super-effective” vaccine to combat the Covid Virus that might be years away. He and others seem intent on eliminating it altogether, as so many authoritarian types seem to suggest it is government’s and society’s obligation to remove all risk from life, before life can return to normal, here in America and across the globe, and yet, what they propose is so far from “normal” as to present a new reality that is both surreal and dystopian.

Consider that a person may find their computer inoperable, unless one accepts the ever insistent “upgrades” we are constantly deluged with from the internet cloud and Windows. There’s just not a lot of alternative choices. And similarly, the current movement, largely from the corner of America’s leftists and outright communists hope to use this vaccine to usher in the same sort of Social Credit system utilized in China. Without a vaccine and an associated micro-chip implant in one’s body, or at the very minimum an actual digital certificate of some type to be presented everywhere one goes in the public arena, those new authoritarians hope to be able to tell each of us, either we comply with their every demand or we suffer, pushed to the fringe of society as second class citizens, or worse.