The community of Elwood, Utah, is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Oak Carter Simper, a beloved two-year-old boy who tragically passed away on July 2, 2024. Oak’s unexpected departure has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Joyful Life Cut Short

Oak Carter Simper, born on October 4, 2021, to Marty and Jodi Simper, was a beacon of light and happiness. Known as the “10-4 baby,” Oak brought immense joy to his parents and older brother, Stihl. From the very beginning, his infectious smile and lively spirit filled every room he entered. He had a natural affinity for the outdoors and cherished every moment spent working alongside his father, Marty, aspiring to be just like him.

A Cowboy at Heart

Oak’s love for the cowboy lifestyle was evident from an early age. Whether it was playing with toy tractors, donning a cowboy hat, or imitating his father’s every move, Oak was born to be a cowboy. His heroes were always cowboys, and his father was the greatest of them all in Oak’s eyes.

Whether in the show arena, the barn, or playing ranch on the living room floor, Oak was his dad’s little shadow. He also shared a special bond with his mother, Jodi, who was his ultimate comfort and best friend. Their nightly routine of rocking to sleep was a cherished time that Jodi will always hold dear.

A Community’s Loss

Oak’s untimely passing has left a profound impact on the community. His infectious smile and perfect little laugh will be deeply missed. He had a unique ability to bring joy and light to everyone around him. Oak’s mornings often started with a visit to his grandparents, where he enjoyed a breakfast of ice cream and gummy bears, a tradition that brought him immense happiness.

Remembering Oak Simper

Oak is survived by his loving parents, Marty and Jodi Simper, and his older brother, Stihl. He is also remembered fondly by his grandparents, Wayne and Dixie Simper, and Dale and Ralene Carter. His extended family includes aunts, uncles, and cousins who will always cherish the memories they made with Oak. Although his time on earth was short, Oak’s impact on his family and community was profound.

A Farewell to a Little Cowboy

Funeral services for Oak Carter Simper will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Tremonton West Stake Center. A visitation will take place the evening before, on Sunday, July 7, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Simper residence. Oak’s final resting place will be at the Park Valley Cemetery, where family and friends will accompany him and his family in a cowboy procession on horseback.

Honoring Oak’s Memory

The services for Oak will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. The family requests that those who wish to honor Oak’s memory consider ordering memorial trees in his name.

Community Support and Fundraising

In the wake of Oak’s passing, the community has rallied around the Simper family. Marty, a professional horseman and member of the AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), has received an outpouring of support from the equestrian community. Friends and neighbors are encouraged to send their love, prayers, and support to the Simper family during this incredibly difficult time. A fundraiser has been organized to help the family, with contributions being accepted through Jodi’s Venmo account.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of Oak Carter Simper has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his family and community. His memory will forever be cherished, and his joyful spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The Simper family, along with the wider community, will continue to honor Oak’s memory, finding solace in the precious moments they shared with their little cowboy.

