Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza’s much-anticipated book about the 2020 election has hit a significant roadblock, Page Six has learned. New York magazine’s Nuzzi has faced major personal setbacks due to a serious family matter that emerged early this year, leading to delays in the book’s timeline.

The Challenge of Breaking Political News

Nuzzi and Lizza, both well-known journalists, have encountered other challenges as well. Publishing insiders reveal that the couple has struggled to gather the exclusive scoops and access needed to create a political bestseller. The public’s appetite for Washington drama has waned, making it even harder for them to produce a compelling narrative.

Trust Issues and Access Barriers

Despite being well-sourced on the Trump side, Nuzzi and Lizza have found it difficult to gain the trust of senior figures on the Biden team. This lack of trust has impeded their ability to extract crucial information, a stark contrast to Edward-Isaac Dovere’s “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” which included an Oval Office interview with President Biden. Nuzzi and Lizza’s reputation in the West Wing has hindered them from securing similar high-level access.

The Changing Market for Political Books

During Trump’s presidency, books like Michael Wolfe’s “Fire and Fury” and Bob Woodward’s trilogy became essential reading, fueling a frenzy among publishers. However, with Trump no longer in office, the market for such books has softened. This shift has left Nuzzi and Lizza facing a less enthusiastic publishing environment for their palace-intrigue accounts.

Current Status of the Book

When asked about the status of Nuzzi and Lizza’s book, Avid Reader Press, a Simon & Schuster imprint, confirmed they have a book under contract with the pair but did not specify if it was still the 2020 election book. This cryptic response leaves the future of their much-anticipated work in doubt.

Olivia Nuzzi’s Career Highlights

Born in New York on January 6, 1993, Olivia Nuzzi has made a name for herself as a political reporter. She has been writing for New York Magazine as a Washington DC correspondent since 2017, frequently covering the Trump administration. Nuzzi has also contributed to Politico Magazine, GQ, Esquire, and The Washington Post. Her incisive reporting and bold interviews have made her a prominent figure in political journalism.

Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza: A Personal and Professional Partnership

Nuzzi is engaged to Ryan Lizza, chief Washington DC correspondent for Politico and a senior political analyst for CNN. The couple got engaged in September 2022, with Nuzzi sharing the news on Instagram, showcasing her engagement ring and happy moments with Lizza. Their personal and professional lives are intertwined, making their collaboration on the book a unique venture.

Notable Interviews and Controversies

In October 2018, Nuzzi was personally invited by former President Trump to the Oval Office for an exclusive interview. However, her recent article about Trump, published on December 26, 2022, drew harsh criticism from the former president, who attacked her on his Truth Social media platform. Nuzzi responded by tweeting an image of Trump staring at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection, highlighting the ongoing tension between them.

The Dr. Oz Incident

While covering Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Nuzzi experienced a memorable encounter. Unable to reach Dr. Oz, she contacted his wife, Lisa Oz, who inadvertently left Nuzzi on the line during a private conversation with her husband. This mishap allowed Nuzzi to hear their unfiltered thoughts, providing a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the campaign. Despite the controversy, Nuzzi’s persistence and resourcefulness as a journalist shone through.

Conclusion

Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza’s journey in journalism and their attempt to co-author a book about the 2020 election reflect the complexities and challenges of political reporting. As they navigate personal setbacks and professional hurdles, their story continues to captivate readers and highlight the ever-evolving landscape of political journalism.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Olivia Nuzzi?

Olivia Nuzzi is a political reporter born on January 6, 1993, in New York. She has been writing for New York Magazine as a Washington DC correspondent since 2017.

2. Who is Olivia Nuzzi’s husband?

Olivia Nuzzi is engaged to Ryan Lizza, the chief Washington DC correspondent for Politico and a senior political analyst for CNN.

3. What happened to Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza’s book about the 2020 election?

The book has faced delays due to personal setbacks in Nuzzi’s life and other professional challenges, including difficulty accessing key sources.

4. Why do senior figures on the Biden team distrust Olivia Nuzzi?

Nuzzi has struggled to gain the trust of senior Biden team members, affecting her ability to gather essential information for her book.

5. How did Olivia Nuzzi respond to Trump’s criticism of her article?

Nuzzi responded to Trump’s criticism by tweeting an image of him staring at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection, showcasing her wit and defiance.