Text: John 1:1-5 IAM Was!

Question of the Day: How could any Person pre-exist His earthly birth?

Jesus: and at the sound of His name heaven breaks out in praise and worship around the Throne of God. Now every person begins their existence in the womb of their mother, and when they are born they start their earthly life—all that is except one Man, Jesus of Nazareth. The writer of today’s text is the Apostle John, who was first a disciple (which is a follower of a Rabbi) of John the Baptist; but then along came Jesus and He and others immediately began to follow Jesus. After walking with the Lord and after He left for heaven, John had many years to ponder who this remarkable Man was. He preached and became known as “the Elder John”, and by the time he was an old man he wrote the gospel of John.

Here are his words as he looked back over the whole life of Jesus: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life, and the life was the light of men. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. 14 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John began his gospel—which was the last one of the gospels written—by introducing Jesus of Nazareth: He was the Word; He was the Creator; He was the light of the world; He was the resurrection and the life; He was the bread of life; He was the Good Shepherd; He was the Vine; He was the Way, the Truth, and the Life; and so on.

The key word in all of this is the word “was”; Jesus’ existence didn’t start in the manger of Bethlehem being birthed by Mary: He existed from eternity past with God the Father and the Holy Spirit, and as God He could say at one time, “Before Abraham was…IAM!” This is so far beyond our ability to comprehend, but then God is incomprehensible, and what He does and who “He is” is beyond our earthly ability to understand; our only one response is to worship Him, and that we do—at Christmas, throughout the year, and will throughout all of eternity.

It is interesting that many in the world also celebrate Christmas; O yes, they have commercialized it and celebrate it for many of the wrong reasons, but much of the world does stop and celebrate and hit the “pause button” on life for a brief moment. But those who are believers stop to worship Him as they worship no other human being because He “was”.

Prayer: O God, teach our hearts at this celebration time of year to pause and worship You again and again. Truly Your Son “was”, and for that we fall on our knees as did the Shepherds and later the Wise Men to worship You. Amen.