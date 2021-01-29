Murfreesboro Police Officer David Spell and Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Joey Story monitor drivers on Medical Center Parkway during Operation Lookout.

Sixty-four drivers were cited for texting while driving and 40 drivers were cited for not wearing a seat belt during Operation Lookout Jan. 22.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force sponsored the enforcement event to bring awareness to drivers who are distracted and not wearing seat belts, said Murfreesboro Police Capt. Cary Gensemer.

“Our goal is to save lives,” Gensemer said.

Murfreesboro Police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers contacted 229 drivers during the seven-hour event.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Boyd said officers issued 27 moving violations including speeding and DUI and non-moving violations such as texting and driving.

“This was a great combined enforcement effort,” Boyd said. “I might add not everyone was upset with us during the operation. Two kids brought doughnuts for everyone.”

Results of the operation include:

Speeding: 4DUI: 1

Disregard signal/sign: 8

Other moving violations: 13

Reckless driving: 1

Child restraint: 1

Driver’s license law: 19

Financial responsibility: 28

Other non-moving: 10

Violation of registration law: 16

Failing to wear a seat belt (adults): 40

Driving on a suspended license: 2

Texting while driving: 64