Parents of a 2-month-old son were indicted for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment charges after he suffered more than 10 fractures, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Wednesday.

Father Dequavion Wilburn, 21, and mother Darla Stewart, 18, both of Wynell Way in Murfreesboro, were charged Friday after an investigation by Detective Andrea Butler.

The investigation began when their son was admitted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in October.

“He was diagnosed with greater than 10 fractures to his ribs and all four extremities,” Butler said. “These fractures were in multiple stages of healing. These type of injuries supports activities synonymous with child abuse/maltreatment.”

Both parents are primary caregivers for their son and did not give reasons how their son suffered the injuries, the detective said.

The baby was placed in custody of the Department of Children’s Services the day he was admitted to the hospital.

His parents were allowed a supervised visit with him Dec. 1, the detective said. After the visit, a bruise was found on his shin.

He was examined at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital the next day where the medical staff determined the bruise was inflicted on him, Butler said.

Grand jurors indicted the parents on two counts each of aggravated child abuse last week.

They were booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where Stewart was released on $80,000 bond Tuesday. Wilburn is being held on $80,000 bond. Hearings are set June 29 in Circuit Court.