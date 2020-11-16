by Danny Brewer, Sports Editor

The TSSAA postseason has begun and locals are seeing something very familiar. The Oakland Patriots are once again flexing their muscle in Middle Tennessee.

High school football in this area is certainly a source of pride in the sports community. Having won four state titles (1984,1998, 2008, 2018) and with three runner up finishes (1988, 1989, 2016), Oakland has enjoyed their time at the top over the past four decades. Under the guidance of current coach Kevin Creasy, the Patriots are once again demonstrating the recent dominance of a football rich region.

If any folks wondered where Oakland currently is in the pecking order, the second round contest with Mt. Juliet provided an emphatic answer. A blocked punt early in the first quarter staked the Bears to a 3-0 lead, but that was the last time the rival from Wilson County had any hopes of victory. Over the next two quarters, Oakland went on a 49-0 run and cruised to a 49-17 win.

“I am very proud of our team for answering the way they did,” says Creasy. “I think that’s just the second blocked punt my teams have given up in my coaching career. Mt. Juliet had some early momentum but this bunch responded in a big way and really took control. That was big time”

The first quarter ended with Oakland on top 7-3, but from there it was all about skinning the Bears. Four Patriot trips to paydirt in the second quarter essentially put the game out of reach. Junior running back Jordan James jaunted into the end zone twice during the second quarter as he continued to be one of the main weapons in Oakland’s offensive arsenal.

“Jordan is one of those naturals that really does a lot for our offense,” says Creasy, now in his sixth season at Oakland. “I don’t do much coaching with him.”

Next up the Patriots (13-0) will attempt to make like Arnold Schwarznegger again as they take on rival Riverdale (10-2) in the third round of the TSSAA playoffs. Having whipped the Warriors 30-7 in the regular season means little to Creasy and his crew as they prepare to host their crosstown rival with much more at stake.

“I think all of our kids understand it is a win or go home situation now,” says Creasy. “All these kids have worked hard to get to this point and now we just need to stay focused and play the game.”

Kickoff for the Oakland-Riverdale game is slated for 7 pm on November20 at Ray Hughes Stadium.