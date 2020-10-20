by Danny Brewer

Many things have changed during a tumultuous year and the new normal is often the abnormal. One thing however has not changed. The Oakland Patriots are currently the class of Rutherford County high school football teams.

As the season has unfolded, the Patriots have looked every bit the part of state title contender. Standing at 9-0, Oakland has dominated a reshuffled schedule with a potent offense and stingy defense. Seven contests played on the field has seen the Patriots outscore the opposition 291-62. The other two contests were Covid 19 forfeits.

Blessed with playmakers on both sides of the football, head coach Kevin Creasy has been able to keep his kids healthy and focused. Managing the mental aspect in these trying times has been every coach’s challenge in 2020. The fundamentally based Creasy has been very pleased with his team’s response to that hurdle.

“The thing I am most proud of is the fact these kids really appreciate the opportunity to play football,” says Creasy. “They understand the challenges the world is facing and know it is a privilege to be able to step on the playing field. Being able to play this game means a lot to our group.”

Offensively, Oakland has several weapons that are threats to take it to the house any time they touch the ball. Jordan James, Victor Stephenson, Antonio Patterson, and Isaiah Horton all give the Patriot offense big paydirt threats. These type players give Creasy an expanded opportunity with play calling. Of equal importance, however are the guys surrounding these deadly weapons.

“We are blessed to have some kids that are capable of doing some special things,” says Creasy, now in his sixth season at the Oakland helm. “The special thing about this team is the commitment all of our players have to the team. We have a lot of overachievers on this roster. There are kids that have been asked to play different positions and they embrace their roles with the team always coming first.”

Oakland will host Coffee County for senior night and their final home game of the regular season on October 23. Always trying to emphasize the little things, Creasy is taking things one week at a time.

“We have been blessed with good health to this point and will take things one day at a time,” says Creasy. “These kids seem to be gelling at the right time. I think we are continuing to get better which is what you want. Now we just need to stay healthy and remain focused.”

Kickoff for the game with Coffee County is slated for 7 pm at Ray Hughes Stadium in Murfreesboro. The Patriots complete the regular season on October 30 with a trip to Warren County.