In celebrating WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release, President Joe Biden emphasized that the prisoner swap was “not a choice” between Griner and Paul Whelan, the American former Marine who remains detained in Russia.

“We never forgot about Brittney. We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years. This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” Biden said from the White House. “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. While we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

Family Reactions to Brittney Griner’s Release

Elizabeth Whelan, Paul’s sister, commented on a Zoom interview from Massachusetts, expressing that the family had anticipated Griner’s potential return first. “We’ve always known that the Russians were treating Paul separately, and therefore, we always knew there was a chance this would happen, that Brittney would be released first,” she said.

“We’re upset. We want Paul home,” she added. “We’re angry at Russia for playing him and all of us around like this. But what we need to do is look forward to the plan to get him home.”

Paul Whelan has been detained for four years since being seized in 2018 by Russia’s Federal Security Service while visiting Moscow for a friend’s wedding. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which the United States and his family insist were fabricated to use him as a political bargaining chip.

Disappointment and Determination

In a phone interview with CNN, Whelan expressed his disappointment at not being included in the recent prisoner exchange. “I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest approaches. I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” Whelan said. “I’m happy that Brittney is going home today and that Trevor went home when he did, but I don’t understand why I’m still here.”

He urged officials to do everything possible to bring him home, “regardless of the price they may have to pay at this point.” Whelan added, “My bags are packed. I’m ready to go home. I just need an airplane to come and get me.”

Political Reactions and Continued Negotiations

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill were quick to criticize the prisoner swap, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. “This is a gift to Vladimir Putin, and it endangers American lives,” McCarthy tweeted. “Leaving Paul Whelan behind for this is unconscionable.”

Biden administration officials have assured that they will remain in close contact with the Whelan family. “We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that,” Biden said. “I urge Russia to do the same to ensure that Paul’s health and humane treatment are maintained until we can bring him home.”

David Whelan, Paul’s twin brother, released a statement supporting the decision to bring Griner home. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, in time for the holidays. The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” he said.

Calls for Equal Attention and Action

Elizabeth Whelan has questioned why the Whelan family has not received the same outreach from the White House that Griner’s family did. “To begin with, we don’t begrudge the Griner family and their supporters any of the attention they’re getting from the president,” Elizabeth Whelan told CNN. “But why the outreach to some families and not others? There are 55-plus families who would like to have that same degree of attention.”

Elizabeth Whelan expressed her frustration at the lack of direct communication with the administration. “I was astonished this morning to hear about this call,” she said. “Should we be pushing for a meeting with the president? What I would really like to see is a functioning process that didn’t require that.”

The Administration’s Efforts and Public Perception

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that the administration was paying appropriate attention to Whelan’s case. “We have been in regular contact with his family,” she said, noting that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken to Elizabeth Whelan.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, had been detained since February for allegedly carrying two cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. Her release brought relief to her family and supporters, but also highlighted the ongoing struggle for Paul Whelan’s freedom.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

The release of Brittney Griner was a significant achievement, but it has underscored the persistent challenges in securing the release of Paul Whelan. His family, along with many others, continues to seek justice and fair treatment for their loved ones detained abroad. The administration’s commitment to bringing Paul Whelan home remains steadfast, with ongoing efforts to negotiate his release.

