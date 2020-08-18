UPDATE: Victim of hit and run fatal crash identified

Murfreesboro, TN – A woman is struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy multi-lane road Friday evening, August 14. The pedestrian died.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Memorial Blvd. around 9:17 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a man, driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima, traveling southbound in the outside lane, hit a 73-year-old woman as she attempted to cross Memorial Blvd. near Tire World. Her identity hasn’t been released.

The victim was initially treated at the scene by personnel with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 27-year-old male continued driving after the collision. He was located and stopped by officers at Old Fort Pkwy and Thompson Lane a short time later.

The victim of the fatal hit and run crash last Friday is 73-year-old Elizabeth Jernigan, of Murfreesboro.

Jernigan was hit while crossing Memorial Blvd. by a man driving a Nissan Maxima around 9:17 p.m. August 14. She was pronounced deceased at Stones Crest Medical Center a short time later.

The investigation is active and on-going.