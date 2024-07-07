Spain has offered a fresh update on Pedri’s injury after the Barcelona midfielder was forced off the field against Germany. The talented youngster, initially diagnosed with a left knee sprain, has undergone further tests, revealing a more specific injury.

Initial Diagnosis and Further Tests

Pedri was initially diagnosed with a left knee sprain after his injury against Germany. However, following more detailed examinations, it was confirmed that he has a grade 2 internal lateral sprain in his left knee. Despite this setback, Pedri will remain with his teammates until the end of the current training camp, which focuses on preparing for the Euro 2024 tournament.

Estimated Recovery Time and Impact on Barcelona

The exact duration of Pedri’s recovery is still uncertain. Early estimates suggest he might be sidelined for about 4-6 weeks. This timeframe implies that Pedri could miss the start of Barcelona’s La Liga season, which kicks off on August 17 with an away game against Valencia at Mestalla.

Incident Leading to the Injury

The injury occurred in the opening minutes of Spain’s Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Germany. Pedri was named in the starting XI but was forced to leave the pitch after a severe challenge from Toni Kroos. The Real Madrid midfielder’s tackle was late, high, and strong, yet surprisingly, the referee did not issue a yellow card.

Pedri’s Struggle and Emotional Exit

After the challenge, Pedri initially tried to continue playing but went down again moments later and had to be replaced by Dani Olmo. His Spain teammates, including Ferran Torres, quickly consoled him as he made his way off the pitch, visibly upset.

Further Details and Spain’s Reaction

Spain’s national team confirmed the grade 2 internal lateral sprain diagnosis a day after their quarter-final win. The 21-year-old midfielder had been carefully managed by Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente throughout the tournament, featuring in selected minutes to ensure his fitness.

Implications for Pedri and Barcelona

Pedri’s injury history is concerning for both Spain and Barcelona. The young star has been plagued by injuries, particularly muscle issues, since his breakout season in 2020/2021. His early workload has often been cited as a factor contributing to his injury struggles.

Pedri’s Previous Injuries and Recovery Prospects

In March, Pedri suffered a right quad tweak during a La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao. He managed to recover and return to action, ending the season with Barcelona and joining the national squad for the European Championship. However, his latest knee injury raises questions about his long-term fitness and ability to handle the physical demands of top-tier football.

Spain’s Path Forward in Euro 2024

Spain will face France in the Euro 2024 semi-final at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena on July 9. The team’s performance in the tournament has been impressive, and the upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Barcelona’s Financial Considerations

FC Barcelona stands to earn money if Pedri is out for more than four weeks due to insurance policies. This financial aspect adds another layer to the club’s concerns about Pedri’s health and availability for the upcoming season.

Conclusion

Pedri’s injury is a significant blow to both Spain and Barcelona. His absence will be felt in the Euro 2024 semi-final and potentially at the start of the La Liga season. The young midfielder’s recovery and return to form will be closely monitored by fans and the football community alike.

