“Peggy Sue Got Married” is a 2001 musical adaptation of the 1986 Francis Ford Coppola film. This musical, sharing the same storyline as the beloved movie, brings to life the tale of a 42-year-old woman who travels back in time to relive her high school days. The book, written by Arlene Sarner and Jerry Leichtling, is accompanied by music from Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Jerry Leichtling.

The musical premiered in London’s West End in August 2001, starring Ruthie Henshall as Peggy Sue, with a cast that included Tim Howar, Gavin Lee, and Andrew Kennedy. Ruthie Henshall’s performance was highly acclaimed, earning her an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. The show runs for two and a half hours, including one intermission.

The Storyline of Peggy Sue Got Married

At the heart of “Peggy Sue Got Married” is Peggy Sue, a 42-year-old woman who is reevaluating her life due to an impending divorce from her cheating husband, who has been with her since he got her pregnant in high school. Attending her 25-year high school reunion, Peggy Sue is transported back to 1960, at 17 years old.

Despite being in her younger body, she retains her 42-year-old mind, memories, and maturity. This unexpected journey gives her a chance to relive her youth, do things differently, and possibly change her future. Peggy Sue reconnects with her parents, parties, and advises the school geek about his future success. Ultimately, she faces a critical decision: should she follow the same path or pursue her high school crush, Michael?

The Production and Reception

“Peggy Sue Got Married” opened in the West End at the Shaftesbury Theatre on August 20, 2001, but unfortunately closed on October 13, 2001. Despite the short run, the musical received mostly positive reviews, particularly praising Henshall’s performance. However, the early closure was partly attributed to reduced tourism in London following the events of 9/11, which affected many theatrical productions in the West End at the time.

Francis Ford Coppola’s Unique Touch

Gena Radcliffe, in her keynote, highlights Francis Ford Coppola’s tendency to amplify plot points to operatic proportions, a characteristic seen in works like “The Godfather” series. However, “Peggy Sue Got Married” showcases a different side of Coppola, where he delves into themes of existentialism and time travel with a more personal and intimate approach. This film stands out in Coppola’s career as one of his most humanistic works, focusing on everyday experiences rather than epic narratives.

Peggy Sue Bodell, played by Kathleen Turner, is a woman with much to be proud of—two great kids, a successful business, and, as people around her constantly remind her, she looks fantastic for her age. Yet, on the night of her high school reunion, she struggles to feel any of that pride.

Her marriage to high school sweetheart Charlie Bodell, played by Nicolas Cage, is effectively over, and she is just beginning to recover from the heartbreak. The reunion triggers memories of her past choices and happy days, making her wish she could change her decisions. This wish becomes a reality when Peggy Sue wakes up in 1960 as her 18-year-old self.

A Bittersweet Reflection

“Peggy Sue Got Married” differs from other “visiting my past self” films in its gentle treatment of characters. Coppola, along with first-time screenwriters Jerry Leichtling and Arlene Sarner, approaches the characters with kindness. For instance, Michael Fitzsimmons, the pretentious would-be writer, is portrayed with a gentle smile rather than ridicule.

The film recognizes his earnestness and the universal experience of trying to find oneself in high school. Similarly, the movie refrains from judging its characters harshly, except for instances of cruelty, particularly towards Richard Norvik, the nerdy future success story.

The film evokes a sense of bittersweet appreciation rather than regret. Peggy Sue acknowledges the value of past experiences, even the disappointing ones, and the impossibility of trading them for anything else. The film subtly conveys the idea that life, despite its losses, remains uniquely irreplaceable. This theme aligns “Peggy Sue Got Married” with films like “The Big Chill,” exploring the complexity of life’s journey.

Attention to Detail

Coppola’s attention to detail is evident in “Peggy Sue Got Married.” The casting of actors in their late-20s to mid-30s, with Jim Carrey as the notably young exception, helps create a believable depiction of characters across different eras. The makeup, particularly on Kathleen Turner, is subtly impressive, transitioning seamlessly between the youthful glow and the mature wrinkles.

However, some aspects of the production, such as the hair work on the male characters, are less polished. The film’s slightly unfinished edges are reminiscent of other Coppola films from that era, such as “One from the Heart” and “The Cotton Club.” An interesting detail is the character Rosalie Testa, who appears in the present-day sequences but is absent from the past, creating a noticeable gap in the narrative.

Performances at the Heart

No review of “Peggy Sue Got Married” is complete without mentioning the stellar performances at its center. Nicolas Cage delivers an odd yet memorable performance, managing to be unique without overshadowing the true star, Kathleen Turner. Turner’s portrayal of Peggy Sue is one of her most down-to-earth and relatable performances, capturing the essence of the character with authenticity and warmth. Her performance resonates deeply, making Peggy Sue’s journey a shared experience with the audience.

Conclusion: A Timeless Tale

“Peggy Sue Got Married” is a unique and heartwarming exploration of time, choices, and the value of life’s experiences. Coppola’s shift from epic narratives to a more personal story, combined with outstanding performances and attention to detail, makes this musical adaptation a memorable and touching experience. Despite its short run in the West End, the musical’s legacy endures, reminding us of the importance of appreciating the journey of life.

