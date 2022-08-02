China’s recent warning to the Biden regime on July 28th 2022 regarding Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned trip to Taiwan serves to further illustrate the need to distant ourselves from a China that has grown wealthy and dangerous at the expense of the United States, to our detriment, and it’s a clear sign that we must strengthen our means to address China’s military threat, cut trade with China and intensify sanctions on them, as we look more towards our own people and resources and those of people in other lands who also prefer freedom and liberty over tyranny. And although Biden is currently attempting to appease China, under no circumstance should Speaker Pelosi cancel the trip now that some leaker has put it out in public for all the world to see.

China’s spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Tan Kefei, pretty much made a blatant threat against the United States on July 26th 2022 over Pelosi’s trip, should she fly to Taiwan, as he stated:

“The Chinese military will by no means sit idly by and will take strong measures to thwart any external interferences and ‘Taiwan independence’ secessionist attempts and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

On July 28th, shortly after a two hour phone call between Joe Biden and Premier Xi Jinping, Xi released a statement that read, in part:

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has quite a disgusting record across the board when it comes to domestic policies in America, as she and her lackeys target Conservative America for punishment at the hands of the federal government, but she’s always been a quite peevish and hawkish when it comes to China and holding the Chinese Communist Party leadership accountable for its numerous human rights abuses and its theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property. This in large part is driving her to cap off her closing days in the political arena with a visit to Taiwan, whether Joe Biden or anyone else likes it or not, in a similar fashion when she traveled to Tiananmen Square in 1989 in support of pro-democracy protestors. Pelosi’s trip has been in the works since April when she had to cancel it after contracting Covid, and before this newly scheduled trip was leaked, she may well have gone there and back without incident, or at least without as much furor from China’s Xi who is obviously playing the news for leverage against the United States. Leakers like this are always playing an angle of some sort, and most usually it isn’t for the good of all Americans. Responding to the leaked news, Senator Tom Cotton Stated: “The word I’ve heard in Congress is that the leak of Nancy Pelosi’s trip came straight from the White House. The pressure came from Joe Biden, who doesn’t want her to take this trip because he’s once again kowtowing to Beijing. But Lloyd Austin and Joe Biden shouldn’t be worried about China’s aggressiveness. They should be making China worry about our aggressiveness. For decades, American Lawmakers have been traveling to Taiwan of both parties, and that should continue now, especially after it became public. I actually saw Speaker Pelosi last night and I told her it was absolutely essential that she go forward to this trip no matter what Joe Biden says … Yes, if she invited me to go to Taiwan to show the bipartisan support that Taiwan has in Congress, I would of course, travel to Taiwan together.” All Ol’ Joe can say is “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now.” He’s been cowed by China’s leadership, who evidently have a picture of him doing something unnatural with a farm animal or something equally damning, as he acts more like a Chinese Agent acting for China’s best interests than the President of the United States. After numerous Chinese officials voiced various threats against Pelosi and America, Biden, whose son and brother have multiple financial arrangements with Chinese businesses and top CCP members too, has refused to act in any strong manner to effectively counter the CCP’s aggression, waving the white flag instead. Love her or hate her, she really does have a proven track record of standing up against China’s tyranny, in what can only be described as a righteous manner, exhibiting more backbone and cajones than many men in Congress.

On June 4th 2019, Speaker Pelosi made note of her desire for freedom for all Chinese citizens, which I find extremely troubling and ironic in light of how quick she and other members of the American Communist Party — the Democratic Party — are to suppress the rights and freedom of Americans. She tweeted:

“28 years ago, we traveled to Tiananmen Square to honor the courage & sacrifice of the students, workers & ordinary citizens who stood for dignity & human rights that all people deserve. To this day, we remain committed to sharing their story with the world. #Tiananmen30”

Pelosi’s video attached to her tweet shows her saying:

“We’ve been told for two days [in private meetings with Chinese officials] that there is no prohibition on freedom of speech in China. Tiananmen Square is a magnet for us. There is no way we could come here without being drawn to the square.”

When she said “rights that all people deserve”, she obviously meant “all people who agree with me and the Democratic Party platform”. But that’s another story.

This moment will be a historical golden moment, if Speaker Pelosi sticks to her guns and doesn’t let a weak Joe Biden and John Kirby, his equally weak spokesperson for the National Security Council, dissuade her from her travel plans. Not only is she right to go, it will send a clear message to China’s Xi that America, Her leaders and Her citizens will not be intimidated or comply with dictatorial commands from China where it concerns their personal freedom and liberty and the right to travel to another free country such as Taiwan.

Some try to suggest that Taiwan isn’t a true country free of mainland China’s communist regime, but history reveals their lies.

In the early 17th century, Taiwan was known as Formosa and was its own country, outside of any controls from China, and since it’s founding as the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Communist China has never had any sovereignty over Taiwan or any administrative control. Just because the United nations has yet to declare Taiwan a country and a nation in its own right doesn’t make it any less a fact that it is a country with its own proud, unique culture, heritage and national identity quite separate and different from that of mainland China.

The Taiwanese people don’t want to be ruled by China’s communists, and they never have. There exist no real or firm connection to mainland China other than its close proximity. Even Japan has more of a claim to Taiwan than China, as Japan colonized it between 1895 and 1945, and the Japanese are remembered with less bitterness than the Communists who did rule over Taiwan for a brief moment in time between 1945 and 1949. And regardless of the inner-turmoil that rolled across the island country for the nearly four decades of martial law, until 1987, the people of Taiwan have since developed a strong democracy and a restored cultural identity based largely on human rights and those same Inalienable God-given Rights so cherished by most Americans today.

This makes it maddening beyond the pale as everyone is made aware of the false narrative and the “one China” policy pushed upon the world by the Chinese Communist leaders and accepted by the United States by way of the Shanghai Communique of 1972. It gives a whole new meaning to the term “shanghaied” doesn’t it?

But over the past seventy years, Communist China has continuously attempted to present Taiwan’s de facto independence as a loss of face and national honor, when nothing is farther from the truth. Xi simply wants Taiwan, and invading it and bringing Taiwan under his thumb would be his ultimate achievement, and it’s a thing he has promised to bring about time and again.

This entire confrontation isn’t over any real concern from China over bringing a rogue province back in line. The Taiwan narrative is simply a tool and a diplomatic hammer the CCP and whichever dictator holds power at the time use to beat the U.S. over the head with, in their constant attempts to force America to submit to their will and accept their tyrannical designs and agenda throughout the entire Far East and the rest of the world too, wherever they have placed their stamp, as they simultaneously infiltrate our own government institutions and universities and buy up billions of dollars of assets represented by U.S. corporations and thousands of acres of U.S. land.

Too many Americans are illiterate when it comes to matters of foreign relations and international treaties and law, which is why we find so many seeming to suggest that we “stay out of China’s business”, when in fact, keeping the international waterways of the Straits of Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific Region is America’s business and the business of any and all nations that use those waterways for trade and commerce. But, as China has grown wealthier and stronger through its massive army and navy, it has increasingly sought to dominate all of South Asia and all the surrounding waters, regardless of who actually holds sovereignty over them by right and by law.

As a U.S. national security issue, when one digs deep into our cyber infrastructure and the command centers for utilities and computer controlled tanks and missiles, including our Inter-Continental Ballistic [Nuclear] Missiles, no one should lightly dismiss the fact that approximately fifty-percent of the world’s semiconductor chips would fall under China’s control if they took Taiwan by force. Not only that, but Taiwan produces ninety-two percent of all the world’s advanced computer chips; even though a third of the corporate semiconductor business are headquartered in America, the U.S. only manufactures nineteen percent of these vital chips, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich recently noted that he and his delegation of U.S. leaders had stopped in Taiwan in 1997 during a tour of the Far East and China did not act belligerently or retaliate in any manner against the U.S. or Taiwan during the visit or anytime afterwards. He also noted that if Pelosi does go ahead with this trip, it will be the first visit from a highly placed elected U.S. official since his visit in ’97. If Gingrich’s observation proves anything, it is just how weak the United States has become under the Biden regime.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi must go, with the full support of Biden, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Department of Defense, or Xi will take it as a sign that the U.S. is too weak to really effectively oppose China now. Such a sign of weakness will embolden China to invade and conquer Taiwan sooner than anyone might expect, quite possibly before the Chinese New Year on January 22nd 2023, e.g. the Tet Offensive, and essentially, for Pelosi to pull out now would be tantamount to the same sort of acts and Biden regime failures that gave way to surrender in Afghanistan, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the massive cluster-muck on the U.S. southern border.

And most of all, Biden’s regime needs to stop blocking arms shipments that have already been previously authorized by Congress for Taiwan.

For all her many faults and advocacy of some of the most evil things seen in American history, like abortion and transgenderism and other unnatural things, throughout her political career, Pelosi now performs a valuable service for America, no matter that she does so unintentionally. The furor that she raised for simply wanting to visit Taiwan has exhibited how deeply unprepared the Biden and the U.S. military leaders are when it comes to countering China’s aggression. All their rhetoric and hundreds of billions of dollars spent are nothing but empty endeavors and ineffective when put in the hands of men so weak and incapable of deterring China, and a regime that is in denial over its obvious weakness in the face of the enemy. And Pelosi has forced Biden and his regime to publicly confront their political tradeoffs that have endangered America and take responsibility for those decisions they make or the hard decisions that they refuse to make.

If Nancy Pelosi cancels her planned trip due to pressure from Biden or other U.S. officials and these threats from Xi, America will be held hostage from this point forward until Biden and the Democratic Party are removed from office and a truly strong, intelligent and capable person wins the Presidency. Weakness simply emboldens China and begs attack.

Fly to Taiwan, Nancy, and have a great time doing whatever it is you had planned and shove your visit right in Xi’s face, right in the Chinese Communist Party’s face. And after you’ve been back in good ol’ America for a week or so, fly back to Taiwan for a week and do that every other week, until you’ve made five or six more trips, taking Air Force One and accompanied by the 79th Fighter Squadron just for giggles; after which you should email Xi and the CCP two words — “Now what”.