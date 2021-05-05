If we’re actors we may readily accept the Shakespearean concept that “all the world’s a stage.” If we’re not, I believe we’re still a part of that play whether we realize it or not.

It is a remarkable play, filled with faith, inspiration and wonderful victories in spite of the low points we sometimes encounter! However we are experiencing it, it is ours.

At first our parents and mentors are our guides and protectors. Later our children and grandchildren are our pride and our concern. We want the very best, always, for them. What we want for them can never be bought, however we might wish that were possible.

What we want for our offspring, as we find words for it, is simply the freedom and impetus to develop each ones personal self to maximum potential. What we deeply and truly are is what we are. We have to get down to it. Infants, children, adults, the elderly. Each one of us at any point is unique.

We cannot really, no matter what we tell ourselves, compete with one another. No one can be me and I can be no one else.

We can, however be ourselves, in a more and more complete way, and that is actually the main quest.

I’ve thought much on this subject over my lifetime. Wanting to advise my family well, shaking my head whenever I thought they might be confused or following a wrong lead.

I finally realized that I could help others best not by trying to push a whole method on them that might be mine not theirs but to rather let my experiences be available as a rake or shovel is available from the tool shed. They know the adjustments they are after. I must tune into their needs if I’m to offer the right assistance. And I must also realize when to say nothing.

Thoreau used to talk about setting a good example for others. That, we can do without reservation, by developing ourselves to the best of our capacity. And the more we succeed at that self realization, the more we genuinely inspire.