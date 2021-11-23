Tyranny for America’s “General Welfare”

Any tyrant rising seeks to first acquire his power through any Machiavellian chicanery he and his cronies can think to enact, in order to manipulate and essentially trick the people of his society to accept his sole authority, and although many so-called philosophers and political experts, such as Hannah Arendt, have delved into a certain amount of psych-babble to try to discern what ultimately leads a free people to give up their freedom and liberty in lieu of an authoritarian or totalitarian regime, it really isn’t that hard to see the answer.

In her book, The Origins of Totalitarianism (written in 1951), on page 478, Hannah Arendt writes:

“What prepares men for totalitarian domination in the non-totalitarian world is the fact that loneliness, once a borderline experience usually suffered in certain marginal social conditions like old age, has become an everyday experience …”.

Loneliness? No.

The current trend towards fascism and totalitarianism in America is founded in the rejection of God and the rejection of a freely-lived life that confirms one has the liberty to do anything through God’s righteous moral code, as seen in the Ten Commandments and over 600 more Biblical commandments, that does no wrong to anyone else. Tyranny has arisen due to the pleading bleats and brays and acceptance of such from recent generations who were by and large raised to be weak.

Weak backbones. Weak minds. Weak spirits.

Only a society that has bred one or more weak generations of children and given up on following a true and righteous moral code and a legal system that holds the same standard for the poorest as well as the wealthiest could ever succumb to the evils inherent to all totalitarian regimes. No society that holds a true sense of what is good and the fact that nothing is so valuable as one’s own life and liberty could ever submit to anything that diminishes these things or seeks to snuff them out totally or to reduce them to mere dying embers of what our God intended for us.

Today, a great number of Americans seem more interested in growing government and getting more government in every aspect of their lives, as they seek its assistance and any pittance they may receive from its financial largess wizardry and the Treasury printing presses. Gone is the strong independent strength that used to run through the largest number of America’s citizenry. Gone is the advocacy for the maxim that holds “the best government is that which governs the least”, and gone is the desire to make it on their own without any outside interference, as the number of Americans seeking something for nothing from the U.S. government has grown to an astounding degree, in just the last fifty years or so.

And thus we find ourselves dancing with the specter of Marx, Stalin and Mao across our schoolyards, corporations and government institutions throughout America and contending with a rising totalitarian regime that has doddering, dumbass Joe Biden as its figurehead, a man of suspect intellect when he still had all of his faculties and wits about him; and now, his grasp on reality has slipped so far, exacerbated by his dementia, that it represents an ever growing existential threat to the nation, as Deep State actors make this Oval Office placeholder’s decisions for him.

Our people fail to understand that with true freedom and liberty and a limited government restrained by the people’s will comes real wealth beyond any welfare benefits they will ever receive from the massive Leviathan we try to survive under each day now — from this tyrannical Biden regime we currently face in the toughest fight for freedom and liberty and America’s very survival ever witnessed in the history of our country.

This Biden regime hasn’t any qualms or pangs of conscience in using force to achieve anything, whether we speak of making people take the Covid vaccine or silencing people who confront school boards over the inherent racism found in Critical Race Theory, or peering into our bank accounts to view all of our expenditures and transactions of $600 or more.

The Biden regime and the Democratic Party Communists have steadily gained ground by presenting America as a deeply flawed and systemically racist nation, through one massive lie after another, and it speaks to the success of the Marxists’ and Maoists’ propaganda injected into the public education system that seventy percent of Millennials between the age of eighteen and thirty-two now accept socialism and communism as viable alternatives to capitalism. The amerikkan Communists within the Biden camp have held out the promise of the redemption of American society through the erasure of our history and a new social construct manufactured by way of the Green New Deal that redistributes the wealth of the top one percent and everyone else too and Critical Race Theory ideology, punishing modern day white people in America for the sins of their fathers.

They would see an end to private property, or at least make it so cost prohibitive that one can no longer afford properties or land in the rural settings of the country. They would prefer the further impoverishment of the population to ensure we cluster within the cities, piled in on top of one another and remaining stuck in the Hive, the Great Collective. It’s a never ending cycle of ensuring their “elite” oligarchs eventually control all the resources, property, and land to be found in the country, while the rest of us “will own nothing and be happy” about it, as understood through statements over the past year from the World Economic Forum and noting that Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan came straight from the WEC.

We are witnessing an evil plan, years in the making, unfolding that seeks to erase and displace traditional America, our heritage, on all levels of society, essentially destroying America’s cultural norms https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/08/21/leftist-biden-agenda-seeks-to-redefine-american-identity-victor-davis-hanson-n430881 to be displaced by anything these tyrants demand. They are moving to bring all aspects of American society, and all its people, under the control of their totalitarian worldview, even to the point of controlling reality and setting themselves up as the final arbiters of truth, no matter how absurd their truth may appear to those of us who know better, as they push us beyond 1984 and into a new age of China-style mass surveillance and social credit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skKWv0R9AO8 scores.

The good and decent Americans see evil being called good, just as plain as day, as Biden and Marx Inc advance the alternate reality at the heart of their totalitarianism.

Unfortunately, a large portion of our current dumbed-down population have fallen or willing joined the ranks of his supporters, after being inundated by the Biden Machine’s persuasive political propaganda. They have willing embraced the fallacies and outright lies as the embodiment of the moral high ground, and those of us who dissent are “tagged” by the FBI to be watched and investigated, vilified as “enemies of the state” and “domestic terrorists” in Big Brother fashion.

Biden and his Marxist-Maoist handlers are using Americans like animals, despite his assurances of his empathy for their individual plights, knowing along that he views them like so much sheep dung on his shoe. They are taking or destroying everything of any real intrinsic worth and value, and they are draining America dry, with no more care than if they had just swatted a fly and no concern for what may remain in the wake of their destructive policies. And once one is of no further use to his Marxist-Maoist Communist cronies, they will be left to their own devices, to fend as best they can for themselves and their families, or to their deaths.

An administration that actually cared for the American people would not seek to deprive them of their livelihoods for refusing to take a Covid vaccine.

Now, with so many of their fellow Commie partners in high level positions within Corporate America, Biden and the other poltroons and quislings of his regime feel confident in acting to push America off the cliff and complete their fundamental transformation of America into an authoritarian socialist state, in the name of promoting “the General Welfare” through their notion of “democracy”. Everything emanating from their apparatchiks’ combined economic expertise cries out for the immediate death of the capitalist system and the immediate centralization of every aspect of our economy under the auspices of the federal government and exponentially expanded welfare and regulatory state, no longer finding any need for the subtle permutations of the past and any incremental approach to their collectivist vision for America, as they seek to extend the government’s tentacles into every aspect of our life, by controlling our money and the economy in their totality, via Keynesian and Marxist-Maoist fine tuning.

One who values freedom and liberty should not feel “excluded” or an outcast, if they find themselves outside this New Communist Hive, constructed under the Biden regime’s illegal actions, especially if they are particular about their associations and who they may assemble with from time to time. Many may find isolation to be wonderful and joyful at times, as one reflects on all that is most important to them, seeking out their friendships in careful fashion to meet and interact intermittently or frequently as they wish, by way of their own free will. And many, much like myself, may find that the loneliest days they’ll ever experience sometimes find them in the midst of scores, even thousands, of people.

Never in my entire life has any moment of a feeling of loneliness made me feel compelled to call out for any government official or entity to save me, nor for any other reason have I or would I call out to the government. But I do offer up my prayers each day to my God, Jesus Christ, the One True God, to give me the strength I need each day to complete any task ahead that must be done.

Life is messy and chaotic and full of challenges and adversity at times, but one doesn’t throw up their hands and cry for their own enslavement to any government, because they fear they just can’t surmount the immediate trouble of the day, not if one values life and liberty.

So are we to conclude that freedom and liberty no longer hold any value for half or more of all Americans? God … one should hope not.

America stands at the crossroads of history, and for those of us who love Her, we aim to see Her flourish for many more centuries into the future, even though She is currently beset by radicals and communists who would destroy our individual rights and traditional America.

America has miles yet to go before Her light of liberty for all is extinguished, if Her patriots have anything to say in the matter. Many of us are still working and fighting hard to keep Lady Liberty’s torch burning bright across the land.

However, the foreign ideology of the Communists that is completely antithetical and diametrically opposed to our Founding principles and virtues has been allowed to grow strong to the point that it now threatens the destruction of America. Freely operating for over one hundred years, the New Marxists of the Biden regime, typified by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, reject our Inalienable God-given Rights and the foundational principles supporting our freedom and liberty, and they work just as a foreign army would to destroy our traditions, our history, our culture and our nation. And this is nothing that any God-loving self-respecting American patriot can tolerate.

Answer the call to protect and defend America, as you wish. I know what I believe needs to be done, and I intend to act according to my own conscience, no matter how this Communist assault against America ends. Let your own conscience be your guide, and don’t hesitate to take up your rifle, when the time has arrived and you know it’s right.

And for God’s sake, raise the next generation and successive generations to be strong. Strong in their backs. Strong of mind. Strong in spirit and their love for God, Family, Freedom and Liberty. Raise them with the strength they will need to remain free.