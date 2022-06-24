Walmart Parking Lot Photo

. . . after two men were found dead weeks apart

in vehicles at a Murfreesboro Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 15, 2022) – Two men found dead in vehicles three weeks apart in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro Walmart are not believed to be victims of foul play.

Police responded to a welfare check call from a manager at Walmart, 140 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy., around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday (June 14). A 46-year-old man was found inside his SUV deceased. The man was living in his SUV and last worked on June 7.

Detectives are withholding his name until they locate his family and notify them. Detectives do not believe the death is suspicious. The medical examiner will perform a routine autopsy to determine how he died.

On May 25, a 48-year-old man was found dead, slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the same Walmart parking lot. Detectives believe his death could possibly be medical-related. Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We don’t want to speculate how these two men died in these unrelated incidents,” said Murfreesboro Police Department Public Information Officer Larry Flowers. “There is no evidence that would lead to foul play, and there is no threat to the public.”

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the unattended deaths.