MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 26, 2022) – A three-year-old is accidentally hit and injured by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) after the child ran into traffic on busy Old Fort Pkwy. on Thursday, May 26.

The little girl was rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries. She is in stable condition.

The child was able to cross the eastbound lanes of traffic and was hit in the westbound lane around 7:06 a.m.

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating how the child ended up in traffic unattended.

The case has also been referred to the Department of Children Services.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the SUV at this time.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the accident, it’s being investigated by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) and Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

The investigation is on-going.