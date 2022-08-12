MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives have identified two persons of interest in the shooting of a Murfreesboro man on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics starting treatment on the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives have two persons of interest who may be responsible for the shooting. As of now, no arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.