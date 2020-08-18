Detectives are assisting a family with trying to retrieve her grandmother’s jewelry that was stolen from the Public Storage on Fortress Blvd. on July 28, 2020. The victim’s fiance unloaded a moving truck and left the items on the ground and went to return the truck. The items were unattended for about three hours. Video shows several people rummaging through the items. The victim is not looking to prosecute, but wanting to recover her grandmother’s jewelry that was handed down to her. Please contact Detective James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612 or email 0846@murfreesborotn.gov with any helpful information.

Video is available for download on MPD’s social media pages: Twitter: @MboroPoliceDept and Facebook: /Murfreesboro TN Police Department.