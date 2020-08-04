Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons; Tedder

David Horowitz frontpagemag.com

Perhaps the most emblematic moment in the battles raging in American cities came the other day when Bernie Sanders attacked President Trump’s decision to send federal agents to quell the riots in Portland Oregon. His alleged reason: they bear the earmarks of a “police state.” This, from a man who spent the entire sixty years of his adult life supporting every ruthless, communist police state on the planet – and there were many – and who to this day declares his solidarity with the police states in the West Bank and Gaza run by his terrorist comrades in the PLO and Hamas. Of course these twisted values have made him the most popular Democrat leader.

Our cities are under siege by communists like Bernie and other self-declared enemies of America who have made eminently clear that they are Marxists and their goal is the destruction of our democracy, which they hope to replace with a communist gulag. In the last two months these violent criminals have torched 400 American cities, injured more than a thousand police officers, killed more than a dozen individuals, looted and destroyed billions of dollars worth of downtown real estate and merchandise, all the while demanding the defunding of police departments. This has led to a violent crime wave resulting in the deaths of scores of individuals including at least eight children – all of them black.

Portland is the epicenter of this insurrection, the extent of which America hasn’t witnessed since the Civil War. Every night for the last two months thousands of criminals have attacked Portland’s downtown, firing explosives and wielding machetes, terrorizing its inhabitants, setting fire to its hall of justice, smashing public monuments and calling for the abolition of the United States. Like every other major American city that has been victimized, Portland’s mayhem has been made possible by the actions of a seditious mayor and city council who have refused to perform the first task of government, which is to keep its citizens and their property safe.

These acts of treason have had the full support of the Democrat Party not only in the cities themselves but in Washington. When the President finally sent federal agents to do what local police had been ordered not to do, Nancy Pelosi described these public servants as “storm troopers” – Nazis. To support her seditious slander of men and women risking their lives to defend the public, she concocted a series of vicious lies to the effect that they had no identification on their uniforms or their vehicles and were therefore a “secret police.”

Not a single Democrat in Washington criticized Pelosi for these vicious slanders, or condemned the insurrectionists. Instead they seconded her slanders. The Democrat Party is now a party that embraces criminals, sanctions the trashing of America’s great cities and the destruction of billions of dollars of public and private property. Its only enemies, apparently, are the president and the country itself.

On the use of federal agents or if necessary federal troops to restore order, nothing could be more hypocritical than the Democrats’ faux outrage over sending them to do the job that seditious Democrat administrations have refused to do. Not one so-called liberal objected when Dwight Eisenhower sent the army into Little Rock to integrate the public schools. Not one so-called liberal objected when John F. Kennedy sent federal agents and the military into Mississippi to integrate the schools. Not one so-called liberal seems concerned enough about the mayhem supported by the Democrat Party to offer a plan to stop it. The solution to this carnage by the way is simple – declare a nightly curfew, arrest everyone violating it, and lock them up, preferably for years not days or months. Portland is the issue that will re-elect Donald Trump in November. The first thing Americans want from their government is safety, defense of their property and lives. By a 20% margin black Americans support the police. Why? First because police are their only protection against black criminals who commit 50% of the violent crimes and whose victims are 95% black. Second, because every statistic about police encounters with the general population show that the killing of unarmed blacks by police has been monstrously exaggerated by unscrupulous Black Lives Matter racists and their Democrat enablers. Of 10 million arrests last year, 9 unarmed blacks were killed and 19 unarmed whites. In the infamous case of George Floyd which provided the excuse for the insurrections which have nothing to do with black lives mattering, one of the officers charged with his murder is African American. A second is Asian American. Now how does race factor into that? It doesn’t. “Systemic racism,” the rationale for the left’s destructive treason, is outlawed under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The courts are not filled with suits over “systemic racism” because as every statistic regarding police treatment of blacks shows, it doesn’t exist.