Question of the Day:At what point does the LORD come to rescue His children?

One of the things that is very common in the Christian’s life are trials and tribulations. We squirm when they come, but we learn so much through them, so we wait for the LORD to come and rescue us. The trials are usually so far above our heads—so much so that we can’t see our way out of them when they come, but we try anyway and seek to figure out a way out. But the trial will continue on because, as in the case of Job, we have “friends”or family who lay on us a “talk-a-thon” as they try to help us wade through the difficulty. But we are hopelessly stuck in the mud until the LORD sees fit to rescue us.

In this psalm the writer deals with people who are in four hopeless situations: first they who wander about in desert places and are hungry and thirsty; then those who are in a dark prison cell because they have rebelled against God’s Word and spurned His counsel; next are those who are trapped because of their own sinful lifestyle and are hungry and were near death; and finally those who are sailors and are caught in a dreadful storm where they despaired of living through it. In each case the psalmist gave the one thing which was common to all: “It was then that they cried out to the LORD in the middle of their difficulties and He delivered them out of their distressful situations.”

In today’s world we say, “These people came to the end of themselves—like the prodigal son in the pig pen” when they decided to cry out to God for help. This is not just a timid cry of “help!”, but it is when a person cries out in anguish of soul to the LORD. In each situation the cry came when they were in distress. The first group of people addressed is those who have lost their way in the desert of life and are hungry with no food available and no water to drink. The second group is those who, because of their rebellion against God’s Words and because they despised His counsel and tried to do it their own way, have found that they ended up in hard labor in a prison. The third group is those who are fools who are trapped by of their own sinful desires, and they too were doing hard labor. The final group is those who found themselves trapped because of a violent storm, and they feared for their lives.

In each situation they cried out in desperation to the LORD. We can only imagine the cry of those people! One Bible scholar has chronicled over twenty different words in the Scriptures that are used to describe how people cry out to the LORD. Before there was a rescue, they cried out to the LORD. Job cried out time and again as he went through the fierce storms of life, turned to his friends, tried to defend himself, attempted to demand that God answer him, yet when he cried out to the LORD, the LORD answered him in a whirlwind and delivered him and restored him. All of us have been in a distressful situation, yet it is only when we “cry out”to the LORD that “He delivered them from their distress”. So cry out! He is always listening, and when we are in impossible situations, it is then that He answers and shows us His might power and His ability to answer. So give the loudest cry you can muster and “cry out to the LORD”!

Prayer:O God, it is instructive to us to learn from Scripture how Your people who were in bondage to their enemies in the book of Judges, finally got to the place where they literally “cried out” to You, and it was then that You came are rescued them. We know firsthand of Your ability to rescue Your children, so we cry out to You, and in crying out we proclaim to You the desperate situation that we know we are in. Teach us the fine art of “crying out to You” in the middle of our difficulties. Amen!

David B. Virts has written a book called “Knowing, Seeking Worshiping —a study of the character of God.” It is available by calling 615-945-0611.