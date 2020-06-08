“The vast majority of the rioters wreaking havoc have never experienced an ounce of racism in their entire lives. Americans have been trained to know they better kiss blacks’ derrieres at every opportunity or suffer crucifixion by Democrats and fake news media.” ~ Lloyd Marcus

The Big Lie being sold by the Leftist race-baiters, such as Al Sharpton, is that America is a “racist nation”, and, if one believes Elisha Harrison, a young 23 year old indoctrinated Black Lives Matter radical from the Nashville area, America’s system is a “system of white supremacy” and “oppression”. While our nation has a crime and violence problem, it has largely been free of racism on the whole, aside from individual instances of bigotry and racist actions, since the racial reforms and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, but white guilt over our nation’s racist past has been manipulated by those proponents of collectivism and Marxism within the Democratic Party and its subsidiaries, such as Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA, to further create problems designed to subvert American principles and bring America all the way down.

In an outrageous act of obeisance and submission, much as one offered by the conquered to the conqueror, Democrat Senators Chris Van Hollen, Martin Heinrich, Tim Kaine, Michael Bennet and Sherrod Brown kneeled to the ground during a moment of silence in the Capitol on June 4th. All across the country, similar scenes were seen as various politicians, much like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and policemen from Louisville and even Nashville and all the way to Sacramento and it’s police chief were dropping to their knees and propping up the notion that white America owed the Black Community something more.

This new urgency that uses George Floyd’s murder as an excuse to rush towards ending racism in America and police reform and defunding police departments, in such a way that only serves the criminals, is all based on a false premise and narrative, as born out by the statistics. Typically, police show up according to where the most crimes are being committed, and because blacks commit and inordinate amount of the crimes in urban areas, they are very often profiled, unfortunately, whether they are up to no good or not. And, from all indications, the real racists in this entire scenario are those members of Black Lives Matter who see all conservative Americans today as racists of the worst order.

Candace Owens, a well known black conservative political pundit, stated the following on June 3rd: “Our [Black] culture is unique from other communities because we are the only community that caters to the bottom denominator of our society. Not every black American is a criminal. Not every black American is committing crimes. But we are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support for the people in our community that are up to no good.”

As noted by Heather MacDonald, renown journalist and Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, on June 2nd, of the 1004 individuals shot by police officers in 2019, after they were stopped for reason or in the commission of a crime, the fact that only a quarter of that number were black is quite remarkable, given that they commit 53 percent of all homicides and 60 percent of all robberies in America; this from 13 percent of America’s population.

According to MacDonald, police shot 19 unarmed whites and nine unarmed blacks in 2019. If one can assume the number of black homicide victims in 2019 was approximately the same as the 7,407 seen in 2018, “those nine unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1% of all African-Americans killed in 2019.” One must also note that law enforcement officers are approximately 18 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is likely to be killed by law enforcement officers.

During the past week, America has seen the Leftists of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA pretending to want to save America from racism and police brutality, and yet, they defaced the Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Memorial and torch St. John’s Episcopal Church in D.C., where presidents have prayed for over a hundred years. America has essentially witnessed domestic terrorists roaming our streets and destroying private property, who subscribe to the Obama Leftist mantra and the Saul Alinksy, Marxist anti-American ideology that seeks to destroy our nation. And all the while they chanted “Black Lives Matter”.

In the name of peace, tolerance and making all right with the Black Community, hundreds of police officers have been assaulted across America, and retired Police Captain David Dorn, a black man, was murdered by looters during St Louis’s riots, while Patrick Underwood, another black man, was murdered in Oakland, as the crowds chanted “Black Lives Matter”.

Scores of black owned businesses were burned and looted during the riots and the “peaceful protests”, sometimes by crowds of mostly young black radicals and just as often by crowds of mostly young white ANTIFA members. And ironically, the common denominator was they were both chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

On May 31st, Nestride Yumga, a D.C. resident, former Miss Cameroon and a young black lady, told Black Lives Matter protesters outside her home, in part: “You are hypocrites, attention seekers. … Go to southeast D.C., northeast D.C. and tell them ‘Black Lives Matter’ … Black lives should matter everywhere, and it doesn’t take a white cop to kill a black person to matter. … George Floyd’s death shouldn’t be used as an excuse or an opportunity to come across as a victim. … Everybody knows that blacks kill more blacks than anyone. … Black kids get killed in Chicago everyday. Where is the Black Lives Matter in Chicago? When black people kill black people, they don’t come out and do this crap. The only time they do this crap is when a white person is involved; they are racists. If Black Lives Matter, they should matter at all times.”

How many of you recall all the black youths that were shot and killed by black policemen, when Eric Holder was a U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C.? Interesting isn’t it? The flaw of looking at life through the prism of race becomes readily apparent, when there is no public outcry over any illegality or evil and it escapes detection because it wears a black face.

Despite Al Sharpton’s assertion that “the reason we [Black people] could never be who we wanted to be is you kept your knee on our neck”, the truth has been far different from the 1960s to the present, and it has been proven to be a lie by impeccable Black conservative scholars, such as Carol Swain, Thomas Sowell, Walter E. Williams and Shelby Steele, and millions of other successful black people in the ranks of the middle and upper class, over the past few decades. In essence, a black person is just as likely to do as well as any white person, if they are hardworking and determined enough to get an education and some sort of training, the type of which is necessary to succeed in the advanced society that we have built over the centuries.

Regarding the approximate 22 percent of impoverished black households in part, Shelby Steele says, “Blacks live in a bubble because nobody ever tells us the truth. No one says, ‘You’re making too many excuses. Your kids can do better and ought to do better than they do now, and you ought to be more responsible about that.’ But I think the real problem in the black community is the decline of family life, the fact that we have an illegitimacy rate of 70 percent. In the inner cities, it’s around 90 percent.”

By 1998, only one percent of white respondents admitted they would move if a black family moved next door to them, as opposed to 44 percent in 1958. When the Civil Rights Act was passed, only eighteen percent of white Americans claimed having a black friend, but by 1998, that number increased to eighty-six percent. And by 2015, the rate of interracial marriages had increased to seventeen percent, more than fivefold from 1967, suggesting that many people now exhibit a willingness to spend the rest of their lives with someone of another race and white attitudes have changed.

The few high profile incidents that have raised America’s awareness concerning matters of police brutality, such as George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor and others, have cast a pall over all of the nearly 900,000 law enforcement officers nationwide, unfairly, since most police officers interact daily with all races. These three incidents account for approximately .0003 percent of all law enforcement and do not define America.

Regardless of all the apologies under the sun and all the money one may wish to throw at the “problem” of racism in America, white guilt will be used to discredit any and all of it. If a white liberal bends over backwards, the blacks shrug it off pointing to his white guilt and an ulterior motive, as they demand more proof of his repentance. If any white male shows any anger over the communist inspired subversion ongoing currently, the Black Lives Matter holds it up as proof of his guilt.

Even during the era of Segregation, all Americans of all races, creeds and colors pretty much understood the same principles, held the same values and pretty well agreed on a very similar vision of America, but today, despite the freedom won by peaceful protest in the 1960s, the Black Community — at least the segment that subscribes to the Marxist views of Black Lives Matter — wants to turn back the clock and pretend that America is still the same land of the White Oppressors. BLM wants to continue the victim card, and far too many whites are allowing the nation to eat itself, in order to try and win some fake absolution for a sin that is not ours to bear.

The Black Community has found enormous power in manipulating white guilt and setting the terms for any forgiveness. They say they will forgive the White Community, if they receive X, Y and Z. This has given way to the grievance industry around this idea. Blacks present their grievance, stating how they’ve been victimized, and Whites pay off through our institutions. And on closer inspection, one will see that this current fight is more about ushering in full blown socialism more than any question of racism in America. These rioters want to gain control of the mechanisms that generate wealth, the means of production, and turn it to their own agenda for their own gain, benefit and enrichment, without ever having done any of the necessary work to be a part of anything worthwhile, whereby they could have become wealthy on their own, through the sweat equity they have, up ’til now, been unwilling to invest themselves.

One of the most significant unacknowledged events of the civil rights era was the stigmatization of White America. And, from 1964 to the present, America’s entire national culture of racial and social reform — the norms, protocols, programs and policies we use for race-related problems — has been shaped more by the stigmatization of whites than any other factor, including the actual needs of the Black Community.

The reality remains that the only real enemy of the Black Community, especially conservative Black people, is the Leftists and the Communist movement we are currently witnessing Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA advancing in the streets of America.

America is not a racist nation, although we do see racists in the Black Lives Movement, the Black Panthers, the KKK and the AltRight Movement, CAIR, LaRaza and the New Black Panthers, and those who describe it as such are pushing the poison that creates and embeds resentment and division among us. They are systematically reducing the fundamentals of citizenship to race, in the wake of the Civil Rights era and sowing greater distrust and painful conflict. But that’s precisely what their purposeful daily hunt for racism in every corner of our nation’s institutions is intended to do, and it is necessary to their plans to eventually destroy this republic, by any means necessary.

BLM and the white communists ANTIFA want to convince Americans they must condemn our most fundamental structures and everything about our Founding as corrupt and racist, but this is deadly and dangerous, since it only leaves one path and one choice open, that tears us apart and sets a course for civil war. They are not about absolution or allowing for the extirpation of America’s past. They want the Founding declared illegitimate and they want it destroyed.

America, stand firm. Refuse to bow to the demands of the new fascists of color and force Black America to take responsibility for itself, it’s own choices and its own actions, while we reject any charge of white privilege and the guilt they want us to bear. Embrace traditional America and our heritage rather than trying to erase it, as those are want to do, who seek to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond — an honorable and decent man who did not own slaves — and even memorials for the Founding Fathers, such as the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial, and prepare to fight for America however one must. And refuse to ever drop to your knees, unless you intend to pray to God.