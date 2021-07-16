Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) announced Tuesday the promotion of Josh Wright and Mike Johnson to Captain.

“Josh Wright has filled many roles over the years,” said RCEMS Director Carl Hudgens. “He’s worked tirelessly as the Interim B-Shift Captain. His leadership has made great strides, and I look forward to him serving permanently in this role.”

Wright, who began his career with RCEMS as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2004, became a Paramedic in 2008. He serves on the department’s Honor Guard detail and as a SWAT Medic. His officially assumed the new role on July 13.

“I am honored and humbled to serve Rutherford County in this capacity,” said Wright.

Mike Johnson will lead RCEMS’s newly added D-Shift as Captain upon the new shift being implemented. RCEMS recently made the decision to move to 24 hours on/72 hours off.

“Mike has been a valuable asset to RCEMS and to C-Shift as a supervisor,” said Hudgens. “His talents and experience have benefitted our service several times over.”

Johnson hired on as an EMT in 2006 and became a Paramedic in 2008. He serves as a SWAT Medic and also as an investigator for the Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I am thankful for this opportunity,” said Johnson. “I look forward to stepping out in this role and supervising our newly added shift.”

“Rutherford County truly has some of the best first responders and public safety personnel in the state,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “Congratulations on your promotions, Josh and Mike. Thank you for your dedicated service, compassion, and professionalism. Our county is truly blessed.”