Rutherford County, TN—(September 21, 2021) Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) are jointly conducting a routine investigation into the cause of a fatal fire incident.

Shortly after 10:00 Tuesday morning, RCFR, RCSO, and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the Dollar General, located at 5975 Lebanon Road in the Walter Hill area, in response to reports of a car fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male in the driver’s seat of a white sedan; he was deceased.

Businesses in the Dollar General strip mall were temporarily inaccessible while first responders were on scene.

The car has now been removed and businesses have resumed normal operations.

No further information will be released at this time, as the incident continues to be under investigation.