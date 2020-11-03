Photo of a 1990 Lincoln Town Car that was stolen from the Kensington subdivision Saturday, Oct. 31 and discovered on fire on Mount Herman Road Sunday, Nov. 1.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) is requesting the public’s assistance with an intentionally set car fire that occurred around 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 1 in the 1500 block of Mount Herman Road.

According to Lieutenant/Asst. Fire Marshal Josh Sanders, the department is seeking information related to the theft and arson of a 1990 Lincoln Town Car burgundy/maroon in color.

“The vehicle was taken from the Kensington subdivision (off of SE Broad Street) between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 31,” said Sanders.

Persons with information are urged to contact Sanders by calling 615-907-3600 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers will remain anonymous. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are available to persons providing information leading to arrest and conviction.