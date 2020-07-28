Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives speak with Tennessee Bureau of Investigations’ forensic scientists at the scene of a murder Monday.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man found late Sunday at his residence, supervisors said Monday.

Erick Bixler, 45, of Asbury Lane was the apparent victim of a murder, said Lt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Sparks said the preliminary investigation indicated Bixler was targeted.

“We don’t feel like this was a random situation,” Sparks said.

CID Capt. Britt Reed said the investigation remains active and detectives are pursuing leads.

“We don’t feel like this act has any connection with anyone in the neighborhood,” Reed said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 11:30 p.m. Sunday where they found Bixler’s body.

Detectives requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic scientists to process the crime scene.

TBI’s forensic scientists and detectives were on the scene all day Monday gathering information.

People who have information may contact Detective Ty Downing at 615-904-3022.