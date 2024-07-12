Richard “Red” Skelton (July 18, 1913 – September 17, 1997) was an American entertainer whose career spanned over seven decades. He is best remembered for his national radio and television shows between 1937 and 1971, most notably as the host of “The Red Skelton Show.” With stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to both radio and television, Skelton also made his mark in burlesque, vaudeville, films, nightclubs, and casinos, all while maintaining a parallel career as an accomplished artist.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Skelton’s journey into comedy began at a young age. By the age of 10, he was already honing his comedic and pantomime skills as part of a traveling medicine show. His career trajectory saw him working on a showboat, then the burlesque circuit, before entering vaudeville in 1934. A pivotal moment in his early career was the creation of the “Doughnut Dunkers” pantomime sketch, which he co-wrote with his first wife. This sketch catapulted him into the world of vaudeville, radio, and eventually films.

Radio Stardom and Film Debut

Skelton’s radio career began in earnest in 1937 with a guest appearance on “The Fleischmann’s Yeast Hour.” This led to his role as the host of “Avalon Time” in 1938. By 1941, he was hosting “The Raleigh Cigarette Program,” where many of his iconic comedy characters were born. Skelton remained a staple of radio entertainment until 1957.

In 1938, Skelton made his film debut alongside Ginger Rogers and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. in Alfred Santell’s “Having Wonderful Time.” This was the beginning of a prolific film career, with starring roles in 19 films throughout the 1940s and 1950s. Some of his notable films include “Ship Ahoy” (1941), “I Dood It” (1943), “Ziegfeld Follies” (1946), and “The Clown” (1953).

Television Triumphs

Red Skelton was eager to transition to television, even in its early days. “The Red Skelton Show” premiered on NBC on September 30, 1951. By 1954, the show moved to CBS, and in 1962, it was expanded to one hour and renamed “The Red Skelton Hour.” Despite consistently high ratings, CBS canceled the show in 1970, seeking to attract younger viewers. Skelton briefly moved his show to NBC, where it ended in 1971. He continued to make up to 125 personal appearances a year and devoted more time to his paintings.

Red Skelton’s Artistry

Skelton’s talent extended beyond comedy and acting; he was also an accomplished painter. His wife Georgia played a significant role in bringing his artwork to the public eye. In 1964, she persuaded him to showcase his clown paintings at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, where he was performing. The exhibition was a success, and Skelton began selling prints and lithographs, earning $2.5 million annually from these sales. His art dealer even claimed that Skelton made more money from his paintings than his television career.

Skelton’s Personal Life and Marriages

Red Skelton’s personal life saw several significant relationships. In 1945, while on army furlough for throat discomfort, Skelton married actress Georgia Maureen Davis in Beverly Hills. The couple met on the MGM lot and had two children: Valentina, born on May 5, 1947, and Richard, born on May 20, 1948.

Despite his success, Skelton faced personal heartbreak. His son Richard died of leukemia at age 10, a loss that deeply affected him. His marriage to Georgia ended, and later in life, Skelton married Lothian Toland, with whom he spent his final years.

Later Years and Legacy

The 1970s brought changes to the television landscape, and many long-running shows, including Skelton’s, were canceled. Skelton felt deeply hurt by CBS’s decision and remained bitter about it for many years. He believed his conservative political views and support for the Vietnam War contributed to the network’s decision.

In the later years of his career, Skelton focused on live performances, making appearances at colleges and other venues. His performances continued to resonate with audiences, proving his enduring appeal.

Skelton’s passion for entertainment and artistry left a lasting legacy. He produced over 1,000 oil paintings, primarily of clowns, and composed more than 8,000 songs and symphonies. He was also an avid writer, gardener, and photographer.

Honors and Recognition

Throughout his life, Skelton received numerous accolades. He was a Freemason and received the Gold Medal of the General Grand Chapter, Royal Arch Masons, for Distinguished Service in the Arts and Sciences. Skelton also earned several Emmy Awards and nominations for his television work and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Conclusion

Red Skelton’s multifaceted career as an entertainer, artist, and writer touched the lives of many. He preferred to be known as a clown, believing that this title encompassed his ability to make people laugh and feel deeply. Skelton’s legacy continues through the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy in Vincennes, Indiana, which houses his personal and professional memorabilia, ensuring that future generations can appreciate his contributions to entertainment and art.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Red Skelton’s wife?

Red Skelton was married twice. His first wife was Edna Stillwell, who played a crucial role in his early career. His second wife was actress Georgia Maureen Davis, with whom he had two children, Valentina and Richard.

What was Red Skelton known for?

Red Skelton was best known for his national radio and television shows, particularly “The Red Skelton Show.” He was also a successful film actor, painter, writer, and composer.

How did Red Skelton start his career?

Skelton began his career at age 10 as part of a traveling medicine show. He later worked on a showboat, in burlesque, and vaudeville before achieving success in radio, television, and film.

What were some of Red Skelton’s notable films?

Some of Skelton’s notable films include “Ship Ahoy” (1941), “I Dood It” (1943), “Ziegfeld Follies” (1946), and “The Clown” (1953).

What impact did Red Skelton’s artwork have?

Skelton’s artwork, particularly his clown paintings, became highly successful. He earned significant income from selling prints and lithographs, and his art was celebrated for its whimsical and heartfelt nature.