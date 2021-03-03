When Siegel travels across town to Blackman for the boy’s Region title game on Friday, March 5, the number three might just be the hardwood harbinger.

The three previous meetings between these district 7 AAA titans have all been decided by three points. Siegel won the regular season brawls 49-46 and 47-44. Blackman came back with a 56-53 victory in the district tournament championship. In the Blackman win some big three’s late helped erase an eight point deficit in the game’s final three minutes. The first contest between the two was decided when Siegel sank a three pointer at the buzzer.

The three that matters the most for the Stars are no doubt their three basketeers. If Zion Swader, Jaylen Wetzel, and Matthew Schneider tickle the twine in the fashion that has allowed them all to score over 1000 points they will likely enjoy win number three over their biggest district rival.

For the Blaze, the three that may matter the most are big guys Josh Alexander (6-foot 6), Dontae Stringer (6-foot 7), and Kevarius Martin (6-foot 3). All three of these players have stepped their scoring up, especially Martin as he has found the range from …you guessed it…the three.

Tipoff at Blackman is slated for approximately 7:00 pm. Think it will be another thriller…I’ll give you three guesses.