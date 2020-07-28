Investigators are recovering human skeletal remains found Monday evening in a field off Mount Herman Road in the Kittrell community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene after people found the remains, said Capt. Britt Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Dr. Hugh Berryman and Dr. Tiffany Saul

and students from MTSU’s Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery Team and investigators from the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office were gathering the remains.

“They are recovering the remains to help determine the identity of the person and the cause of death,” Reed said.

Detective Sgt. DJ Jackson said detectives were searching the area to locate any missing bones.

“We’re completing an unidentified missing person’s report,” Jackson said.

Information will be sent through the National Crime Information Center to help identify the person.

Mt. Herman road map at left