As we near Christmas, I happened to remember a couple of neighbors I knew years ago in Duchess County, New York.

They were an older couple named Olga and Joe. They had lived in New York City in the ‘30s and ‘40s. They had been, to some extent, part of the Bohemian life of that day and I enjoyed hearing their tales of the famous Woody Guthrie and others of that time.

Olga and Joe had put together a life savings sufficient to buy a pretty retirement home near Poughkeepsie. I still remember the beautiful flower garden that circled the house.

A tragedy came into the life of Olga and Joe in that Olga’s beloved sister was stricken with a terminal illness. The sister was given less than two years to live. Olga and Joe didn’t spend much time thinking. They sold their house, rented another and used the majority of the money to make the sister as comfortable as possible in a much warmer climate for her remaining months alive.

Olga and Joe hadn’t reasoned it out and thought of themselves. They knew that they would be OK. Love made their decision. It was automatic.

Recently I saw a questionnaire about what Christ meant when he told the rich man to sell what he had and give to the poor and needy. Not one person who commented on this article thought the Lord was serious. “Those were different times;””He really meant just that one man should do that..” etc. etc. were the sort of comments given (and that in spite of the fact that the Lord gives much the same message in at least 45 other Bible verses).

Which again brings me back to the nearness to Christmas. As we prepare this year to honor the man who gave all, we may want to reaffirm our confidence in the actual messages that he gave, and our respect for them. Then perhaps we will have the merrier Christmas we all yearn for.