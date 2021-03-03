…Normalizing 2020 Election Problems

By Jordan Davidson, thefederalist.com

Republicans are slamming Democratic lawmakers for a partisan “power grab” bill that would normalize parts of the 2020 election fiasco that caused voters to lose trust in it.

While Democrats say there are amendments to the original drafting of the bill, giving Republicans the chance to provide input or object to certain provisions, one Republican representative pointed out that 49 of the 56 alterations came from the left side of the political aisle, “hand-selected by a small group in the rules committee.”

“Let’s be very clear. The arguments being distilled on the floor today is that Republicans, my colleagues and I, are bigots. Why? Because they use fancy words like ‘voter suppression’ to say that we are wanting to tamp down people’s access to polls. And nothing can be further from the truth,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said on the House floor on Tuesday. “Heaven forbid we want to use voter identification. Heaven forbid we want to honor the will of the people, through their legislatures in the states, passing rules to make sure that our system is actually working, using voter identification that the American people use to fly, that the American people use to do everything else. If I demand that, I’m a bigot.”

The 800-page “For The People Act of 2021,” if passed, would grant Democrats the power to overhaul state election processes and impose new regulations on political advertisements and donors, giving Congress “ultimate supervisory power over federal elections.” While Democrats tout the bill as a way to strengthen voting rights, many critics, including former Federal Elections Commission officials and privacy activist groups, expressed their opposition to the legislation because of its susceptibility to “partisan control” and other provisions, such as the public exposure of citizens’ private donations to nonprofits and other organizations. Congressional Republicans are also concerned that HR 1 could permanently alter American elections for the worst.

To read this entire article go to: https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/02/republicans-slam-democrats-power-grab-bill-normalizing-2020-election-problems/