The team that located missing Gracie Sullivan were, from left, Deputies Anthony Bragg, Brad Harwell and Richard Tidwell, Murfreesboro Police K9 Officer Angela Alexander and G-Man, and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services Paramedics Brandon Smith and Heather Tate.

Teams of Rutherford County rescuers and a Murfreesboro Police officer and her K-9 partner located a missing 83-year-old woman just in the nick of time Monday afternoon.

Gracie Sullivan of Burnt Knob Road was found by the rescuers in the heat with temperatures nearing the 100-heat index, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Cpl. George Barrett.

“She was exhausted and dehydrated when the K-9 teams found her about 25 minutes after the team began searching,” Barrett said.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated her at the scene.

Family members reported her missing about 2:15 p.m. after she walked into a wooded area near the Rogers Group Murfreesboro-Rutherford County rock quarry.

Murfreesboro Police Officer Angela Alexander and K-9 G-Man joined sheriff’s deputies and paramedics to tracked Sullivan while drones searched for her. They quickly located her.

“Our timely response and well-trained K-9 teams aided in a successful recovery,” Barrett said.

Other agencies responding included Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“We thank all the agencies who assisted,” Barrett said. “The teamwork and dedication of those involved saved a life today.”