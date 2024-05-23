Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the renowned pro stock car racing driver, has tied the knot with Madyson Joye Goodfleisch, marking a significant milestone in his life. The couple exchanged vows on October 26, 2022, in a picturesque ceremony held in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s delve into the details of their wedding and their journey together.

A Scenic Wedding by the Water

The couple chose Runnymede, a private estate along the scenic banks of the Ashley River, as their wedding venue. Over 200 friends and family members attended the event, which was a beautiful blend of personal touches and grand settings. Madyson, 27, expressed her sentimental attachment to water, having grown up frequenting Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. This connection made the riverside venue perfect for their special day.

Madyson walked down a mirrored aisle adorned with flowers, wearing a stunning long-sleeved dress by Berta Bridal. Ricky, 35, complemented her look with a suit from The Black Tux, accessorized with a bowtie and pocket square by Brackish. Both bride and groom sported Christian Louboutin shoes, adding a touch of elegance to their outfits.

A Star-Studded Affair

The ceremony, orchestrated with a ‘modern glam’ theme by Haley Kelly Events and Loluma, was held outdoors under the shade of magnolia trees. Captured beautifully by Michael O Films and Gideon Photo, the event was graced by several NASCAR stars. Ricky’s best man was his father, Rick Stenhouse Sr., and among the six groomsmen was fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. Other notable NASCAR attendees included Denny Hamlin, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, and Zane Smith.

Shared Passions and Faith

Ricky and Madyson’s relationship is built on shared interests and strong faith. “We enjoy a lot of the same things,” Ricky said, highlighting their mutual love for dirt racing, country music, and golf. Their bond over music was evident throughout the wedding, with a recorded version of “Take My Life” by Austin Burke playing during their first dance.

Madyson, who has a background in singing and band from her college days, delivered a heartfelt performance of Abby Anderson’s song “Daddy” for her father, leaving not a dry eye in the house. This moment, along with their personalized vows, added a deeply emotional touch to the celebration.

An Elegant Reception

Post-ceremony, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour courtesy of Spike Bar Service before moving to a reception tent illuminated by ornate chandeliers. The reception, characterized by a timeless black and white color scheme, featured a variety of dishes from Cru Catering, including the couple’s favorite macaroni and cheese. However, the dessert—a skillet with a warm cookie and ice cream, along with a traditional wedding cake—was the highlight for Ricky and Madyson.

A Joyous Future Ahead

After their wedding, the newlyweds left in a horse-drawn carriage, adding a fairy-tale ending to their special day. As they look forward to a honeymoon post-NASCAR season, Ricky and Madyson remain grounded in their faith. “Our lives are ever-changing, but we just know that we have the one constant, and that is our faith and our belief in God,” Ricky shared, emphasizing how their faith helps them navigate the ups and downs of racing life.

Who is Madyson Joye Goodfleisch?

Madyson Joye Goodfleisch, a Kentucky native, has quickly become a prominent figure alongside Ricky. The couple met in 2020 and got engaged in November 2021 while hiking to Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona. Madyson has a love for music and the outdoors, which perfectly aligns with Ricky’s interests.

Life at Slide Job Ranch

In 2014, Ricky purchased a North Carolina property that became Slide Job Ranch (SJR), where they now live with their animals and run the SJR clothing brand. The ranch, which started adding animals in 2019, now hosts five miniature donkeys and nine miniature longhorns. The couple also shares two Goldendoodles, Ruby and River. They document their ranch adventures on their Instagram account @slidejobranch, which has garnered a substantial following.

Expecting Their First Child

Adding to their joy, Ricky and Madyson announced they are expecting their first child in summer 2024. The announcement, made via Instagram in December 2023, expressed their gratitude and excitement about expanding their family.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: A Racing Champion

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has made a name for himself in the NASCAR world. He competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro for JTG Daugherty Racing. Ricky’s accolades include winning the Daytona 500 in 2023 and the Daytona 500 Pole Award in 2020. His journey in racing began with the ARCA Racing Series in 2008, under the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver development program.

Conclusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Joye Goodfleisch’s wedding was a celebration of love, faith, and shared passions. Their story is a testament to finding common ground and leaning on each other through life’s challenges. As they embark on this new chapter, their commitment to each other and their faith will undoubtedly guide them through the highs and lows of life and racing.

