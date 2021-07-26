Tennessee State Representative Tim Rudd of the 8th District presents Joshua Coker with a Legislative Proclamation, congratulating Joshua on his recent achievement of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Joshua is the nineteen year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael R. Coker of Rockvale, Tennessee.

His Eagle Court of Honor followed by a reception was held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, Brentwood which is the sponsor of Troop# 1, one of the oldest Boy Scouts of America troops in the state.