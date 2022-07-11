A Rutherford County resident was charged with first-degree murder after an investigation into a shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, said Criminal Investigations Capt. Todd Sparks

Jeffery Hayden Burris, 54, of Panther Creek Road was charged in the shooting death of neighbor Clarence Rowden III, 58, Sparks said. The shooting occurred outside the victim’s home.

“The victim’s wife called 911 after Burris fired multiple rounds with a handgun, striking and killing Rowden,” Sparks said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the residence and attempted life-saving efforts, however, Rowden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Burris was still at the scene and was detained immediately by responding patrol officers. Burris was later interviewed and charged by Detective Kyle Norrod.

“Our investigation has determined that Burris is believed to be the only suspect involved in this shooting,” Sparks said. “We are still following up to determine an exact motive.”

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence from the scene.

Burris is being held on a $600,000 bond with an initial court date being set Sept. 14.