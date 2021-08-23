Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Solid Waste advises the community on the proper way to dispose of latex paint.

“If you have latex paint, no center will accept it in liquid form,” said Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen. “You must dry it yourself.”

Nolen says on these warm, summer days, it’s best to take a large piece of plastic and place it on a flat surface on the grass, open the can, stir it as if you were going to paint with it, pour a thin layer onto the plastic and allow it to dry.

“You may want to roll the edges of the plastic to create a bowl,” he suggested. Mac also warned about keeping pets away from the paint, “You want to keep them far away from the area where the paint is drying. Ask me how I know,” he joked.

Nolen says to continue adding the paint in layers and allowing each layer to dry until the can is relatively empty. “Leave the lid off of the can and allow any remaining paint to dry as well,” he added. After this process, he says all of those items can be thrown away in your regular trash.

Rutherford County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will take place November 6, 2021, but Nolen says latex paint will NOT be accepted at the event as in years past.

Additionally, Nolen says oil based paints, stains, and aerosol paints are accepted by appointment only. Call (615)-898-7739 to make an appointment.

Lastly, Nolen mentions that fluorescent bulbs are accepted daily at the Haley Road Recycling Center (1140 Haley Road). Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Haley Road center is closed on Fridays and Sundays.

For more information about Rutherford County Convenience Center operations or items accepted at each center, please visit: solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov.