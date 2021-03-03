Order Effective March 15

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Saturday the county’s face covering order, on since October 2020, will be lifted effective Monday, March 15.

“After much thought and careful examination of the data available, I am lifting the order on March 15 and asking our citizens to continue to be #RutherfordResponsible,” said Ketron.

“We are not out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued.

Ketron acknowledged the Tennessee Department of Health’s recommendation to continue following public health recommendations including wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.

“Even though the vaccine is available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that these health precautions are imperative,” said Ketron. “Utilizing all of these measures together with implementation of the vaccine, will hopefully get our community back to some sense of normalcy in the near future.”