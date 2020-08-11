Once again, leftist hypocrisy rears its ugly head.

Michael Cutler frontpagemag.com

Back on March 18th of this year, I wrote an article, “Because of the Coronavirus, Borders Suddenly Matter” which noted that New York State even establishes internal borders.

The irony is that for decades New York City and other cities have adopted “Sanctuary” policies that, to one extent or another, block federal immigration law enforcement officers from interacting with local and state officials. The level of cooperation between local officials and federal immigration authorities or lack thereof, varies greatly from one jurisdiction to another, but as of late, has all but ended in many such jurisdictions across the United States.

The State of New York even has taken to providing illegal aliens with driver’s licenses while blocking DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) information from federal immigration agencies including the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection inspectors at ports of entry, and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as I reported in my recent article, “New York State Blocks ICE and Border Patrol Access to DMV Database.”

Governor Cuomo has outrageously taken to calling ICE agents “thugs.”

Meanwhile the 9/11 Commission made it abundantly clear that international terrorists, and not just the 9/11 hijacker-terrorists, exploited key vulnerabilities to enter the United States and embed themselves within the immigration system, hiding in plain sight as they went about their deadly preparations. The very same immigration system that the city most devastated on September 11, 2001 — New York — has acted most aggressively to undermine and subvert.

Now in spite of the supposed abhorrence to secure national borders and effective immigration law enforcement, New York City is at it again — apparently creating its own “Border Patrol” to secure the borders of the city of New York!

On August 5, 2020 the New York Times reported, “Virus ‘Checkpoints’ in N.Y.C. to Enforce Travel Rules?” Well, not exactly. The mayor is sending the sheriff to city bridges and tunnels to try to ward off a second wave of the coronavirus.

This article began with this paragraph: The announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday seemed to signal a new crackdown in the city’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus: “Traveler registration checkpoints” would be set up at bridges and tunnels, conjuring images of police officers stopping cars and detaining people from out of state.

The New York Times report then said that this was more about informing motorists about the need to quarantine if they were coming from states where they were experiencing increases in the virus.

In reviewing the policies, however, de Blasio’s program is far more than an “educational” effort but imposes fines of up to ten thousand dollars and forms of stringent punishment.

De Blasio clearly sees those entering the city as posing a potential threat to public health.

What is unquestionable is that America’s immigration laws are similarly focused on protecting America and Americans from foreign nationals who pose a threat to public health — as well as to public safety, national security and the jobs and wages of Americans.

I focused on this very issue in my article, “Open Borders Are Dangerous To Our (Public) Health” in which I reminded folks that Ellis Island was a quarantine station that was run by Immigration and U.S. Public Health officials.

For all of the globalists’ rancor about how racist our immigration laws are, they should review the relevant section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, specifically 8 U.S. Code § 1182, which enumerates the categories of aliens who are deemed inadmissible because they pose a threat to the safety and well-being of America and Americans….

… Today there are tens millions of aliens who have either evaded the inspections process conducted at ports of entry by CBP (Customs and Border Protection) inspectors or were lawfully admitted into the United States and then subsequently violated their terms of admission.

Certainly, the term invasion is appropriate to describe the huge number of foreign nationals (aliens) who are illegally present in our country, undermining public health, public safety, national security and the jobs and wages of Americans.

It is clear that opponents of immigration law enforcement are actually opposed to the Constitution itself and the protections it provides to America and Americans.

Just as the attacks by the anarchists began with attacks on immigration law enforcement that have now metastasized to include the police and all forms of law enforcement, remember Nancy Pelosi referred to federal agents as “Storm Troopers.” It is clear that the anarchists increasingly are seeking to dismantle all of our Constitutionally-protected freedoms, especially our First and Second Amendment rights, as I noted recently in my piece, “Attacks on Law Enforcement Are Attacks on America.”

If Mayor de Blasio wants to raise money for NYC he could charge admission to anyone willing to enter the city’s limits so that they could experience, up close and in person, a city where the loons are running the asylum! I doubt, however, that too many would be willing to enter, let alone pay to witness the “freak show.”

It is clear that the radical politicians aren’t really concerned about public health or public safety but about consolidating their grip on political power, no matter the subsequent cost in human lives.

To read this entire article, go to: https://cms.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/08/sanctuary-nyc-creates-its-own-border-patrol-michael-cutler