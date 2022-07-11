I’ve especially enjoyed some of the editorials and articles that have appeared in the Reader . These writings triggered a memory of my children’s younger years and some of the television programs they enjoyed.This was in the late 80’s and 90’s.This is not really that far in the past, but , nontheless , there have been some significant changes in that short time.

I’m thinking at the moment of the series of short, cartoon skits called, collectively, “Schoolhouse Rock” One of my favorites , in the group called “America Rock” is “The Preamble” The song led off: ” In 1787 I’m told/Our founding fathers did agree/ To write a list of principles/ for keeping people free./The U.S.A. was just starting out/A whole brand new country/ And so our people spelled it out/The things that we should be./ ” ( Then it goes into the actual preamble, sung in the most delightful way….

We the people, In Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility/ provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,, do ordain, and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.