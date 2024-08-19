Scott Bloomquist, an icon in the dirt racing world, tragically lost his life on August 16, 2024, in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee. The racing legend, known for his unparalleled skills on the track and his innovative contributions to the sport, was 60 years old. The news of his untimely death has sent shockwaves through the racing community, leaving fans and fellow racers mourning the loss of a true legend.

The Fatal Accident

On the morning of August 16, Scott Bloomquist was flying his vintage single-engine Piper J-3 plane when it crashed into a barn on the Bloomquist family farm. The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m., and local authorities, including the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department, quickly responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to determine the cause of the crash.

A family friend, Reid Millard, announced Bloomquist’s death on Facebook, sharing the devastating news on behalf of Bloomquist’s mother, Georgie. “Scott Bloomquist was a great friend of mine along with a lot of people in the Dirt Late Model and racing community,” Millard wrote. “At 7:15 a.m. this morning, Scott was out flying his vintage airplane and had a crash on the Bloomquist family farm.”

A Legacy in Dirt Track Racing

Scott Bloomquist’s impact on dirt track racing is immeasurable. He made his professional debut in the early 1980s and quickly established himself as a dominant force in the sport. Over the years, he became a three-time champion of the Lucas Oil Late Model series and secured 33 World of Outlaws Late Model victories. His success on the track earned him a place in the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002, solidifying his status as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Bloomquist’s influence extended beyond his achievements on the track. He was known for his innovative approach to building racecars, constantly pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the sport. His ingenuity and passion for racing were evident in every aspect of his career, from his driving style to the meticulous attention to detail he applied to his vehicles.

Tributes from the Racing Community

Following the news of Scott Bloomquist’s death, tributes poured in from across the racing community. Racing champion Tony Stewart expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Scott Bloomquist was one of a kind, and he’s probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing.

What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars. He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments. He made dirt racing better with a presence that will be greatly missed.”

NASCAR commentator and former driver Clint Bowyer also paid tribute, saying, “Sad to hear of the passing of Scott Bloomquist. The stories are endless! You simply couldn’t fit his life into just one movie, It’ll take a series! RIP.”

Brian Carter, CEO of World Racing Group, highlighted Bloomquist’s pivotal role in the sport, stating, “[Bloomquist] played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Model series so it could grow into what it’s become today. Bloomquist’s passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed.”

Racing star Kenny Wallace shared a memorable quote from Bloomquist in his tribute, writing on X, “‘They got to see a classic Tennessee a– whipping’ — Scott Bloomquist.”

A Lasting Impact

Scott Bloomquist’s death marks the end of an era in dirt track racing, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of drivers. He leaves behind a rich history of achievements and a lasting influence on the sport he loved. Bloomquist is survived by his parents, his sister, and his 18-year-old daughter, Ariel, who will undoubtedly carry forward the memory of her father’s extraordinary life.

Conclusion

The loss of Scott Bloomquist is a profound one for the racing community. His contributions to dirt track racing were unmatched, and his presence will be sorely missed both on and off the track. As the investigation into the plane crash continues, fans and fellow racers alike will remember Bloomquist for his extraordinary talent, his innovative spirit, and his unwavering dedication to the sport. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the annals of racing history.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who was Scott Bloomquist?

Scott Bloomquist was a legendary dirt track racing driver who made his professional debut in the early 1980s. He was a three-time champion of the Lucas Oil Late Model series and won 33 World of Outlaws Late Model races. He was inducted into the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002.

2. How did Scott Bloomquist die?

Scott Bloomquist died in a plane crash on August 16, 2024. He was flying a vintage single-engine Piper J-3 plane that crashed into a barn on his family’s farm in Mooresburg, Tennessee.

3. What impact did Scott Bloomquist have on dirt track racing?

Scott Bloomquist had a profound impact on dirt track racing, both as a driver and as an innovator. He was known for his exceptional driving skills and his innovative approach to building racecars, which helped advance the sport.

4. How has the racing community reacted to Scott Bloomquist’s death?

The racing community has been deeply affected by Scott Bloomquist’s death. Tributes from fellow racers and fans have poured in, highlighting his extraordinary talent, his contributions to the sport, and the lasting impact he made on dirt track racing.

5. Who survives Scott Bloomquist?

Scott Bloomquist is survived by his parents, his sister, and his 18-year-old daughter, Ariel. His family, friends, and the racing community will continue to honor his legacy in the years to come.